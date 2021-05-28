Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who represents the 23rd District, recently honored a number of local students with the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award and Inspirational High School Education Award.
2021 Merit Award recipients are Chloe Ross, Granite Hills High School; Lena Bennett, Harmony Magnet Academy; Hassoon Sarwar, Monache High School; Aaron Morales, Porterville High School; and Citlali Romero, Strathmore High School.
2021 Inspirational High School Educator Award recipientsare Sandra Verduzco, Granite Hills High School; Vicky Edwards, Harmony Magnet Academy; Matthew Sonstegard, Monache High School; Pam Avila, Porterville High School; and Dana Resendez, Strathmore High School.
“In a challenging year when so many students and teachers have faced the difficulties of remote learning, this year’s awards are truly special,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Our students have exhibited determination and tenacity — remaining on task with assignments while developing relationships with their classmates virtually.
“Teachers have shown innovation and compassion — creating novel ways to engage with their students to ensure they are receiving the best educational experience possible amid uncertain and unprecedented circumstances. All, however, have been brilliant examples of what it means to persevere despite adversity, and I congratulate them on this notable achievement today.”