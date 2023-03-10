A number of students from local schools, particularly from Westfield School, have been chosen to advance to the California State Science Fair.
They advanced during the eight annual Tulare County Science and Engineering Fair held on Saturday. There were six projects that were chosen to advance to the State Science Fair to be held on April 11 and five of them were from Porterville area schools, including three from Westfield.
The projects, created by elementary and middle school students, explored issues in Earth and Space Sciences, Physical Science, Life Sciences, and Behavioral and Social Sciences.
Selected to go to the state fair from Westfield were Jayden Somantil and Andrew Toledo for “Water At Its Finest,” Nathan Freed and Leonardo Gonzalez for “Making 'Wheel' Energy” and Mason Peterson for “FIRE Management.”
Also selected were Springville School's Lucy Colesberry and Lillie Shepard for “The Lichtenberg Effect” and St. Anne's School's Carly Chea for “Is the 5-Second Rule True.” In addition, Three Rivers School's Ryland Yang was selected for “See It Or Not.”
Colesberry and Shepard also won the People's Choice Award for Most Educational, Freed and Gonzalez won the People's Choice Award for Best Presentation while Westfield School's Owen Bareng and Hezekiah Rangel-Cabreros won the People's Choice Award for Most Innovative for their project “The Show Rust Go On.”
For more information on competing in future Science & Engineering Fairs, visit www.tcoe.org/STEAMExpo/Fair. For a complete list of this year’s winners go to https://tcoe.org/docs/default-source/communications/news-gallery-week/2023-science-fair-winners-updated.pdf?sfvrsn=d5758dd4_3