A number of local students currently have their works featured in the virtual Young Authors Faire now being featured by the Tulare County Office of Education.
Among the works featured is “My Alphabet Book” written and illustrated by the kindergarten class of Sra. Martinez and Mrs. Smothermon at Jim Maples Academy. The class also wrote the book in Spanish — Mi Libro del Abecedario.
The works of several students in under the direction of teacher Racheal Cland at Oak Grove Elementary School are also featured. Books of second graders featured at the school are: “All About Koalas' by Danica V.; “Interesting Facts About Tigers” by Angel B.; Foxes by Xiomara; “Let's Learn About Pandas” by Angie M.; and “Tigers” by Jordan D.
Books by sixth graders are “The Storm Seeker” by Kaylee C.; “All About the Biggest Earthquakes in the World” by Alyssah G.; and “Teh Big Tsunami” by Zimena B.Z.
Springville Elementary School is also well-represented under the direction of teachers Danelle Bledsaw and Liz Sanders with the following:
“How to Make a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich” by eighth grader Connor M.; “Captain Diego” by eighth grader Kylie L.; “Lost” by sixth grader Haily L.; “Lost in the Wilderness” by sixth grader MaKenna E.; “What are Alpacas” by sixth grader Saira M.
“Louis and Clark's Expedition by fourth grader Audrey W.; “The Mighty Tree by sixth grader Annie Y.; “Tommy's L'Manberg Experience by sixth grader Kasandra G.; “Wolves” by sixth grader Lillian S.; and “You Can Never Make New Old Friends: by seventh grader Bella Y.
Rockford School is also well-represented under the direction of teachers Debbie Allen, Mr. Britt, Mr. Chand, Mrs. Garcia, Nora Magana, Maria Pacheco, Jason Porter and Mr. West.
Peter G., a seventh-grader at Rockford School turned his love of pizza into seven works on pizza. Peter used acrostic, haiku, cinquain, and free-verse style poems to develop “Pizza Pete’s Poem Book.”
Also from Rockford is “Maria Sklodowska by eighth grader Katelyn M.; “A Compliation of Life in a Snow Glove by third graders Peyton B., Jared G., Michael B. and Addison N.; “Frederic Chopin by eighth grader Kai P.; “Ice Day” by sixth grader Cameron B.; “The Three Ordinary Humans, Right?” by sixth grader Serenity S.
“The Odd Cornfield” by sixth grader Sebastian L.; “The Knights Adventure 2: Dawn of the Diamond Knight and The Dream That Came True” by Jacob G. and Ronnie J. in fourth and fifth grades; “The Story of a Strong Spider” by fourth grader Royce A.; and “Life's Poem Book” by seventh grader Ayden H.
Every year, the Tulare County Office of Education invites K-8 students to participate in the Young Authors Fair. In recent years, the books submitted to the event have been published online.
This year, nearly 100 students from 10 schools developed 48 books. To view the books, click on the Virtual Book Gallery link at www.tcoe.org/YoungAuthorsFaire.