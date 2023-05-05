Several local students have been awarded Tulare County Schools Boards Association Scholarships through its annual scholarship program.
For 20 years, the Tulare County Office of Education has assisted with the program. Each year, the association offers scholarships to seniors from every Tulare County high school, including comprehensive, charter, and continuation schools.
Marlene Moreno and Jennifer Fisher from County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire’s office coordinate the distribution of information to Tulare County high schools and the screening process with TCSBA board members. This year, the association provided 24 scholarships of $300 to students.
Local students who received scholarships were: Raul Acevedo, Summit Collegiate High School; Jake Kroutil, Porterville High School; Estrella Martinez, Strathmore High School; Jose Medina Telles, Granite Hills High School; Oscar Saldaña, J.J. Cairns Continuation High School; and Chunmin Zheng, Lindsay High School.