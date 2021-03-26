Two local students have had their art featured in this year's Tulare County Farm Bureau calendar. The art of Porterville Military Academy eight grader Iyari Saucedo and Summit Charter Intermediate Academy sixth grader Meghan Lucero are featured in the calendar.
Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director for the Tulare County Farm Bureau, presented the organization’s annual Student Art Calendar to the Tulare County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The annual calendar presentation coincides with National Agriculture Day.
This year’s calendar carries the theme, Tulare County Agriculture: Changing the World. Rees Mason, a fourth grader at Three Rivers Union School, created the artwork featured on the cover of the April 2021 to March 2022 calendar. Inside, the calendar features fun facts on various Tulare County seasonal produce, dairy, and meat, along with additional student artwork. The calendar will be distributed to Tulare County teachers beginning this month.