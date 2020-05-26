Several local students from Summit Charter Collegiate Academy and Lindsay High School were named as winners in Central California's premier film competition for middle and high school students.
Summit Charter Collegiate Academy's Kathy Morado and Christian Izazaga won in the high school documentary category for their documentary on the Porterville City Fire Department reserve program.
Lindsay High School's Erika Tineo won in the Health Start category with her video: Rising Above: Changing the Tide of Preventable Conditions.
Also for Lindsay High, Nayeli Cisneros and Isaac Munoz won in the vaping public service announcement category.
Morado's and Izazaga's video covers what the Porterville City Fire Department's reserve program is about and how it serves as a training program for the department.
Tineo's video covers Lindsay's Health Start Family Resource Center's Lindsay Integrated Diabetes Project.
The video by Cisneros and Munoz on vaping states “they lied to us” with the message at the end, “While they're making millions, we are dying.”
Students from Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare Counties competed in the 17th annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival. The competition challenges students to meet industry standards in the technical aspects of film production.
The Slick Rock Student Film Festival awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on Friday, May 8 at the Fox Theater in downtown Visalia, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But ABC30 did broadcast a special program featuring all the nominees and winners that aired on Sunday. More than 560 videos from 60 schools throughout the Central Valley were submitted by more than 1,000 middle and high school students.
The 237 films designated as the Premiere Cut films, which are the ones that would have been shown throughout the day on May 8 at the Fox Theater, are available to view at https://vimeo.com/420351151/ced5368133 These premier cut videos will be available online through June 30.
The winning videos can be seen here: http://www.tcoe.org/SlickRock/PastWinners2020.shtm