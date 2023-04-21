Harmony Magnet Academy, Belleview Elementary School and Burton Middle School were among the schools recognized last week for their participation in the Step Up Youth Challenge during the Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at Visalia's Fox Theatre.
This year's theme was Building Bridges. There were 17 teams that were recognized. Harmony and Belleview each received $1,000 grants for being recognized with major category awards.
Harmony received the High School Sustainability Award and Belleve received the Middle School Meeting the Need Award.
BMS was among several schools who presented their projects to judges weeks prior to the awards ceremony. Burton was among two schools that were awarded $500 for outstanding presentations.
Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire addressed those at the awards ceremony, stating, “The work you’ve done this year has certainly created connections within your schools and with other organizations in your communities. You’ve built bridges. You’ve impacted the lives of fellow students, those who are unhoused, elders in your community, and the environment in big ways.”
The Step Up Youth Challenge is an annual youth development/civic service competition coordinated by the Tulare County Office of Education. Support for the program comes from the County of Tulare's Step Up initiative and Tulare County Health and Human Services.