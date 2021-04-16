Burton Middle School's Team 3 and 4, Sequoia Middle School and Sunnyside School all had projects honored as Pro Bowl Superior Projects at the 48th annual Math Super Bowl held virtually on March 23.
More than 300 seventh- and eighth-grade students from 20 schools participated in the event. The students competed in two segments — the Power Bowl, where they worked independently to solve eight problems, and the Pro Bowl, where they worked in small teams to solve one of four open-ended problems.
The Pro Bowl superior projects are highlighted in a link found at commoncore.tcoe.org/student-events/math-super-bowl.