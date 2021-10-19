Tulare County Hospitals are still operating in the 100 to 110 percent capacity range.
That was the report presented by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his update on the status of COVID-19 in the county at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Lutz reported while there has been progress in Tulare County when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 that progress has been slow. “We continue to see mixed progress as far as our metrics for COVID,” Lutz said.
And Lutz said one of the “other really frustrating pieces” is the rate of hospitalizations isn't coming down. While there hasn't been an increase, the number of hospitalizations over the last six weeks has remained in the 160 to 170 range. “This continues to put a lot of strain on our hospitals,” Lutz said.
And the state on Tuesday morning reported a one day spike in hospitalizations in the county, reported 179 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. That's an increase of 15 over the previous day.
Sierra View Medical Center also reported it continues to be pushed to the limit. On Friday Sierra View reported it had 24 COVID-19 patients and 15 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View had also increased its number of ICU beds from 10 to 12 but all 12 were being used as of Friday.
Lutz also said county hospitals continue to have to use travel nurses to help meet their need. Lutz also said the number of hospitalizations the county now has is higher than the 110-120 it had during the summer surge.
Lutz reported of 675 COVID-19 hospitalization in Tulare County, 92 were fully vaccinated, so the percentage of COVID patients who have been unvaccinated has continued to remain the same at about 87 percent.
Lutz said the majority of hospitalizations are with older adults, which demonstrated the importance of older adults of receiving booster shots if they're able. Right now older adults, those who are in situation in which they're more at risk and those with vulnerable immune systems are eligible for the Pfizer third shot booster. Lutz said FDA approval for the same groups for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters could be coming as soon as this week, so fully vaccinated individuals who received those vaccines could be able to receive those boosters soon.
More than 80 percent of those 65 and older have been vaccinated in Tulare County. But the overall vaccination rate in Tulare County continues to lag behind the rest of the state.
Eight-five percent of those eligible in the state have received at least one dose. But in Tulare County only 60.4 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose. Lutz reported on Tuesday morning there are 237,685 Tulare County residents who have received one dose.
And the highest percentage of those who are being hospitalized due to COVID are in the 41-64 age group, 40.6 percent. Those ages 0-17 make up 3.7 percent of those hospitalized in the county due to COVID.
Over the last 30 days, though, those ages 0-17 make up the highest percentage of cases in Tulare County at 27.4 percent. Almost as high is ages 26-40 which make up 26.8 percent of all cases in the last 30 days.
Lutz said over the last 30 days there have been 2,264 youth who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 1,012 being students who are school related COVID-19 cases.
As far as the state mandate all K-12 students being vaccinated, it's expected that mandate will begin to be implemented after January 1, 2022. It's expected the mandate won't be implemented in full until the 2022-2023 school year as full FDA authorization for vaccines for ages 5 and up will be needed for the mandate to take full effect.
Right now only the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up has full FDA authorization. The Pfizer vaccine has emergency authorization for ages 12 and up.
Lutz said it's expected emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine will be granted as soon as November 3. In preparation of that, 10 million doses for ages 5-11 will be distributed across the country soon after, with California receiving 1.2 million does, Lutz said.
Tulare County Office of Education superintendent Tim Hire also reported how the state mandate for students to be vaccinated could be administered. If the order comes from the California Department of Public Health, then medical and religious exemptions would be granted.
But it's expected, Hire said, the State Legislature could make the mandate a law and that no medical or religious exemptions would be granted. Students who aren't vaccinated would be placed in independent study, Hire said.
Lutz said the county is working on providing the chance to receive the COVID vaccine and flu shot to residents at the same time. He added Tulare County residents will be able to schedule a COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time at myturn.ca.gov
BY THE NUMBERS
While the county statistics are gradually improving, they still lag behind the rest of the state with vaccination rates being a direct correlation. Lutz said the increase in cases was down 27 percent over the last week.
But the county's case rate has stayed between 20 to 30 per 100,000 and the state reported that case rate was 27.8 per 100,000 on Tuesday morning. By comparison the state's case rate is 11.1 per 100,000.
Tulare County's positive test rate has also gradually improved coming down from 10.7 percent to 7 percent as reported by the state on Tuesday. But by comparison California's positive test rate is only 1.9 percent.
Based on the downward trend of new cases, Lutz said he hoped the case rate would fall below 20 per 100,000 by next week.
Lutz reported there have been 949 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday the state had that number at 958. Sierra View has had 206 deaths due to COVID-19.
The state reported on Tuesday there have been 65,171 cases in Tulare County since March 11, 2020. About 13.4 percent of Tulare County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of active cases is gradually continuing to come down in Tulare County. On Tuesday morning Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 2,393 active cases in the county.