The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency, which basically oversees the effort in Southeastern Tulare County to meet the state's requirements when it comes to preserving groundwater, has been basically been told again by the state it's still failing.
The Tule Subbasin, which consists of several agencies throughout Tulare County and includes the ETGSA, received an inadequate rating from the State Department of Water Resources for its groundwater sustainability plan, GSP. All of the agencies in the Tule Subbasin essentially used the same plan.
It's the second time the ETGSA has received a failing rating from the state. The ETGSA received an incomplete rating for its original GSP and has now received an inadequate rating for its revised GSP. The state announced its decision on Thursday.
But ETGSA general manager Rogelio Caudillo stated DWR believes the needed changes can be made for the basin's plan to eventually be approved.
He said DWR's determination letter gave “very specific recommended corrections” to the basin's 2022 amended GSP.
“While the inadequate determination does trigger the involvement of the State Water Resources Control Board, DWR will continue to be involved and their staff are very encouraging that once those amendments are made, the plan will be approved,” Caudillo said. “We appreciate those recommendations and are optimistic that we will be able to work with the board and DWR to revise the GSP to satisfy their concerns in a timely fashion.”
The Tule Subbasin's plan was among six of 12 plans that were considered inadequate by the state while the other six plans were approved. The 12 plans came from agencies covering 12 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in Central California and the Central Coast.
The agencies had to submit their plans to the state to show how they're going to meet the requirements of the Sustainability Groundwater Management Act, which requires that the pumping of groundwater be reduced.
The six plans that were approved were from the Cuyama Basin in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern Counties; the Paso Robles Subbasin; the Easter San Joaquin Subbasin in San Joaquin County; the Merced Subbasin; the Westside Subbasin in Fresno and Kings Counties; and the Kings Subbasin in Fresno County.
“These plans provide a roadmap for how groundwater basins will reach long-term sustainability, while implementing near-term actions such as expanding monitoring programs, reporting annually on groundwater conditions, implementing groundwater recharge projects and designing allocation programs,” the state said in approving the plans.
The state did say the six basins were recommended for approval “with recommended corrective actions for the basis to remain in approved status.”
As far as the six basins that were consided inadequate they're transitioning from DWR's oversight to the State Water Board for intervention under the guidelines of the SGMA and that includes the Tule Subbasin and ETGSA.
The other five basis deemed inadequate were: Chowchill Subbasin; Delta-Mendota Subbasin; The Kaweah Subbasin in western Tulare County and Kings County; the Tulare Subbasin on Kings County; and the Kern Subbasin in Kern County.
The state said even with basins whose plans have been considered inadequate they will continue to implement those plans even if they are under state intervention.
The state said ground sustainability agencies, GSAs, whose plans are recommended for approval conducted critical analysis of groundwater levels, water quality and inter-connected surface waters to develop and refine sustainable groundwater management criteria. “While additional analytical work is needed during implementation, DWR deemed the framework for management sufficient under the law,” DWR stated.
“Since the onset of SGMA, local agencies have stepped up with dedication and progress in meeting critical milestones,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “Protecting domestic wells, minimizing land subsidence and protecting groundwater resources are all state priorities. Implementation of these plans, which will require difficult adjustments as we go, will ultimately provide a safe and reliable groundwater supply for communities for generations to come.”
DWR stated basins considered inadequate didn't “appropriately address deficiencies in how GSAs structured their sustainable management criteria. “These GSAs did not analyze and justify continued groundwater level declines and land subsidence. Further, the GSPs lacked a clear understanding of how the management criteria may cause undesired effects on groundwater users in the basins or critical infrastructure.”
As far as the basins considered inadequate, the State Water Board can place them on probation after providing public notice and holding a public hearing. If a basin is placed on probation the State Water Board will effectively continue to work with the basins while the agencies continue to revise their plans to make them acceptable.
If at that point the basins still haven't come up with an acceptable plan, the State Water Board can develop and adopt an interim plan for those basins.
“Each basin is unique and will be evaluated individually by the State Water Board,” DWR stated. DWR added the goal is for all basins to return to local control.