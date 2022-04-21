Two local educators have been named as finalists in the 28th annual Tulare County Excellence in Education Awards program.
Award winners and finalists were announced on Tuesday. Hope School superintendent/principal Melanie Matta was named as a finalist for the Administrator/Manager Of The Year Award.
Matta was one of two finalists for the award. Lindsay High industrial arts facilitator John Boydstun was also one of two finalists named for the Teacher of the Year award.
Earlier this month, a selection committee of Tulare County business and education leaders met to review the nominees. A total of 31 nominations were received this year from Tulare County school districts. Each nomination was reviewed and scored individually by every member of the selection committee.
Cutler Elementary School principal Leanne Cerda was named as Administrator/Manager of the Year, Wilson Elementary School transitional kindergarten teacher Nancy Warkentin in Dinuba was named as Teacher of the Year and Earlimart Middle School parent liaison Blanca Esparza was named as School Employee of the Year.
The Excellence in Education program is a partnership between the Tulare County Office of Education and EECU.