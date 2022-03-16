Numerous local choirs received Unanimous Superior ratings at the California Music Educators Association Choral Festival held at last week at the Buck Shaffer Auditorium at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
Choirs performed 3 pieces of differing styles chosen by the directors to reflect the nature and skill levels of their various groups. There are 3 judges, who judge the groups on Quality of Sound (Tone Quality, Blend and Balance, Intonation), Technical Accuracy (Technique, Rhythm, Diction), Musicality (Interpretation, Phrasing, Dynamics), Choice of Literature, and Stage Deportment.
The results are tabulated and then assigned a rating of Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, or Needs Improvement. If all three judges give a Superior rating it's a Unanimous Superior; otherwise the ratings are averaged with the result being the group's final performance rating.
Four of Monache's choirs received Unanimous Superior as Monache Glee, Monache Bass Clef, Monache Concert Choir and Monache Chamber Choir all received Unanimous Superior ratings. The choirs are under the direction of Josh Sutherland.
Porterville High's Madrigals received a Unanimous Superior Rating and the PHS Concert Choir also received a Superior rating. The choirs are under the direction of Christine Klippenstein.
The Summit Collegiate High School Choir under the direction of Donna Steigleder also received a Unanimous Superior Rating.
Other ratings presented were: Monache Treble Choir – Excellent; Porterville High School Glee – Excellent; Porterville High School Bass Choir – Excellent; Porterville High School Treble Choir – Excellent.
Kennedy High School, Delano, directed by Marlex Booc, Unanimous Superior; Sequoia Middle School directed by Efrain Martinez, Excellent;Strathmore High School/Harmony Magnet Academy Bass Clef directed by Nicholas Walters – Excellent; Strathmore High School/Harmony Magnet Academy Chamber Choir – Excellent; Woodlake Middle School-High School directed by Katie Bertolucci, Excellent.