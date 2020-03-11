The Faggart dealership in one way or another has been an institution in Porterville since 1956. And that has been due to its owner/operation Ted Faggart.
Ted Faggart passed away on February 28 at the age of 78. A Celebration of Life for Faggart will be held at the Nuckols Ranch at 11 a.m. March 28.
The Faggart Auto Center dealership will continue at 133 S. Main. “That’s what the plan is,” said Jack Brassfield, who worked with Faggart for 44 years.
The Faggart Auto Dealership has been a part of Porterville since 1956 when Bud and Mary Faggart purchased the dealership form Ben Spear of Spear Motors. The dealership eventually became Faggart Buick GMC under the ownership and operation of Ted Faggart.
But in 2015, Faggart could no longer sell Buicks and GMC trucks. He had originally arranged to sell the Buick and GMC franchises to Merle Stone Chevrolet in Porterville, but General Motors decided to eliminate those franchises all together in Porterville.
Faggart, though, continued the dealership as Faggart Auto Dealership, which now sells used cars. Brassfield said Francisco Larios, who runs the service department that now operates separately from the dealership, will purchase the dealership from Faggart’s trust.
He added Darin Lansford, who’s the vice president of Faggart Auto Dealership, will continue to be in charge of sales.
Brassfield said the dealership can’t move on until it sells the remaining vehicles owned by Faggart. He said there were 14 vehicles on the lot while normally there are 30.
Brassfield is now a sales consultant with Faggart Auto Dealership. He ran the service department for Faggart for 30 years.
Both Brassfield and Lansford shared fond memories of Faggart. “There’s so many memories,” Brassfield said.
When asked about the funny stories they could share about Faggart, Lansford said “there are plenty of those.”
One of those funny stories was when Faggart tried to hook up a trailer with a boat to the red El Camino he would always drive and take it to his shop. The trailer came loose from the El Camino and headed down Main Street, ending up in front of what was formerly Schortman’s Cyclery.
Mike Ennis, who was a salesman for Faggart and went on to become a Tulare County Supervisor, called Faggart and asked him what his trailer was doing in front of Schortman’s Cyclery. Faggart responded his trailer was right here at the shop only to turn around and see it wasn’t there.
What wasn’t that known about Faggart was he was a world champion and world record holder in drag boat racing.
“He was kind of private,” Brassfield said. “He tried to keep that away from the business. He made a lot of friends in boat racing.
“It was good for business but it wasn’t advertised. He wanted to keep the business part separate. He made a lot of friends in boat racing.”
Brassfield did say he was able to sell a lot of trucks, transport vehicles and vans as a result of his drag boat racing.
Faggart was also known for his love of muscle cars, especially Corvettes. He would be seen driving older cars that were super charged. “He wouldn’t drive a new demo,” Brassfield said. “He would drive an older car.”
But of course, Faggart could mainly be seen driving his El Camino with his dog Buster. He could also be seen mowing the lawn in front of his dealership.
“He would do anything he could do on his own,” said Brassfield about Faggart doing maintenance projects at the dealership.
“He just had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody. He never met anybody he didn’t like who he would try to help out with something.”
As far as how it was to work with Faggart, Brassfield said, “He was just the best boss. I loved him. He was easy to work for. He was actually a great salesman too. He was really customer oriented.”
Lansford echoed Brassfield’s sentiments. “He was a caring, giving man,” Lansford said. “He cared about his employees. He just cared about people. He didn’t want to let anybody down.”