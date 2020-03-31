Boys and Girls Clubs students from Burton Middle School and Summit Charter Intermediate Academy were given the chance to visit UC Santa Barbara last month.
The 21 middle school students took the visit as part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequioas’ effort to promote college preparedness. Area Director Cinthia Ibarra coordinated the educational trip to UCSB. Ibarra herself is a UCSB alumna.
She said she decided to take students to UCSB specifically because she believes it’s impactful for kids to see the campus through the eyes of an alumna. Ibarra said she was also motivated to take members to UCSB because of its educational rigor and competitive admission process. She said her goal is to encourage members to strive for a high level of academic excellence now, so that in the future they have a better chance of being accepted into any post-secondary school or program of their choice.
Sixth through eighth graders at Burton Middle School and Summit were asked to submit essays explaining why they would like to visit UCSB. Twenty-one students were then chosen. Those students were then required to research five facts about the university and prepare five questions that they were to ask while on the trip.
While touring UCSB, students were challenged to complete a scavenger hunt with their groups, which encouraged members to engage with the campus and participate in educational activities. The group explored the majority of the campus during their visit. Students were particularly intrigued by Manzanita Village, UCSB’s newest residence hall, as they had a lot of questions about dorms, roommates, and the cost of room and board. After their tour, members wrote reflections regarding their trip and edited a video capturing their UCSB experience.
In a video interview, Jose Diaz, a Summit Charter Intermediate student, said, “I think that this trip to UCSB will benefit me in the future because it gives me a better image of what it will be like if I go to a university and prepare me for it. Also, I have learned more about what is out there career-wise.”
Ibarra said, “Attending a university is more than just academics, it’s about broadening your horizons, becoming aware of different people from different socio-economic groups, and establishing your own identity, perhaps for the first time in your life. I want them to learn that all this is available to them, but also that they’re not entitled to it — a lot of hard work goes into achieving the goals that they’ve established for themselves.”