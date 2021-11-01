Rick and Sandy Sullins and their 'Crew One-Eighty' bike club are turning youth's lives around 180 degrees.
"I started it about a year ago," said founder Rick Sullins. "A lot of kids were getting in trouble. They had no mentorship, no direction so I went to the park, cooked, and invited them to eat, and I started to know them. I saw a need, so I thought, 'Let's give it a shot.' We started from scratch and soon we had 120 in our group."
People would complain about the "kids on bikes" in town but no one really knew them nor took the time to know them.
Sullins wanted to make a difference. Now they meet once a week and it is making a big difference, he said.
"It's been an uphill battle changing the culture of the kids and of the way the people of Porterville see them," Sullins said. "It's basically a ministry and an internship."
But feeding them at bike rides was hurting the pocketbook during events.
"I was going broke, feeding upwards of 150 people at these bike events," Sullins said.
When he reached out to businesses, they all said 'yes' to helping him out. On Saturday he even offered bike raffles and other gifts.
Business owners have been generous, he said, and a few donated checks, which he said helped tremendously.
Another co-founder of the program, Mario Rangel, could be seen at the event listening to different people, and praying with them.
"I was mentoring a young man, offering him advice and telling him he's loved," Rangel said. "Lots of these kids are from broken homes and we try to fill in the voids. For the past year we have given them an outlet here."
The outlet is the weekly ride and always includes help with any bike-related issues at "Rick's Shop" -- a large shop filled with bicycles, parts and accessories at the Sullins residence. Sullins also built a Pump Track -- a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features -- for the bikers.
"A lot of these kids don't have dads or a structured family life and I'm trying to model something for them," Sullins said. "That's why I invited Mike Buff out to ride with us. He's a Hall of Famer."
Buff is a BMX pioneer who helped introduce the 'freestyle BMX' to the world and rode a PK Ripper in the early 1980s on the legendary BMX Action Trick Team.
Sullins started riding young, he said, and by age 14 he was touring and racing free-style.
"I met (Buff) and became friends," Sullins said.
Buff told him he had plans to visit three places this year -- Australia, Ohio and Porterville.
"Rick and Sandy are doing so much for the kids. They invited me to come support them. It's a good thing. An alternative for the kids," Buff said. "I thought it would be a good gesture to help and come out and support them."
It also included riding out with the group through Porterville Streets.
The group rode 13 miles through town, including Main Street, Olive Avenue, Jaye Street and Henderson Avenue as well as numerous smaller streets and down the Tule River trail.
Antonio Arellano,16, said he has been attending since the start when they hosted their first run in January.
"It means a lot to me. I love coming here," Arellano said and talked about Sullins. "Anything we need, he helps us. He provides us with parts for our bikes. If we have a bike accident, he is there to help. He's like a second parent to us. He's a loving, great man who welcomes everyone."
Whenever Sullins needs help, Arellano said he is always up to help with anything, whether setting up tables and chairs, or helping in any way possible.
"I'm here for Rick just like he, they, are here for me, for us."
With the majority of the riders being male, they also had a few families with young children, women and girls in the mix, including Justine Limon who joined the Hanford group four or five months ago, she said, at the request of her boyfriend Dylan Wickert, both came from Hanford for the Porterville ride.
While Wickert does motorcycle stunts, and rides BMX and trick bikes, Limon says she sticks to bike cruising.
"I'm the supportive girlfriend. I'm along for the ride," Limon said and admitted she does no wheelies nor other bike tricks. "I'm like the mom. I carry a big backpack with water and a hose for drinking and I have my phone for pictures."
Each youth had a different story for being there but all said they felt like it was a place where they belonged.
When they got to Porterville High School, they took a few minutes to rest, hydrate and eat energy bars and other snacks.
"Let's talk about something more than bikes," said Sullins as he stood up on the top of one level of the auditorium side steps before introducing Jordan Long with an inspirational message.
"I've been praying for a while and I want to share a little bit about something dear to my heart," said Long as he spoke to the youth and adults gathered at the auditorium square.
He quoted John 6:35 from the Bible.
"I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger, and he that believeth on me shall never thirst."
Long talked of how nothing in the world will fill their thirst.
"I love this. It's great. We're trying to set a standard and be a good role model," Long said during his short inspirational talk. "We're proud of doing this. I feel blessed. It's not just riding bikes. It's about encouraging you. What the world offers won't fill your hunger, but God will."
He ended by saying he is always available.
"It's tough out there, but with God, we can do anything," Long said.
The group continued with their bike ride before ending back at the Sullin's residence for lunch, games, contests and raffle drawings where Jacob, a 17 year-old youth, and Jared, 12, won a pink Big Ripper and a Black Big Flyer, respectively.
"These boys, they never believed they could ever get a bike like that," Sullins said. "It was an amazing day."