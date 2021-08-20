Michael Smith, Commander for American Legion Post 20 in Porterville will be making a motorcycle run to Quincy, Calif., to deliver donated funds in support of the Dixie Fire in Northern California, the State's second largest fire to date.
The funds were collected from the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders Chapter 20 and guests at a meeting on Wednesday. There was $1,550 donated.
“I can not express my gratitude and pride at last night's meeting,” Smith said. “On Monday I will be making a run on my motorcycle to Quincy to deliver this money.”
Along the way he has designated stops where other American Legion Riders chapters will meet him and pass along their donations.
Smith will travel with two other American Legionnaires/Riders and has already received communication from other chapters that will be meeting him.
Donations from the public are also being accepted and can be dropped off at a blood drive being held between 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Avenue.