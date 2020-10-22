The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low interest disaster loans to non-farm businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters in the counties of Butte, Lake, Lassen, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Tulare and Yolo who suffered losses caused by the wildfires that occurred August 14 through September 26. There are several types of loans available.
Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property. Renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Businesses that suffered from property damage can apply for up to $2,000,000 to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed. This business loan is available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations.
Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), can apply for up to $2,000,000 for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.
For additional assistance, SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT. You can contact an SBA customer service representative via email at FOCWAS-sistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955.
SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans. You can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
An applicant may use one of the following methods to deliver documents to SBA. Please include your full name and application number on all correspondence submitted to SBA.
Sending documents online is the best way to transmit your information to SBA. The website where you can attach documents and apply online is https://disaster-loanassistance.sba.gov.
Email your completed document(s) as attachments to disasterloans@sba.gov. Any information sent to SBA via email is sent via an unsecured link. Email attachments cannot be larger than 5 MB due to size limitations.
Fax your documents to 202-481-1505.
Mail your completed documents to:
U.S. Small Business Administration
Processing & Disbursement Center
Attn. ELA Mail Department PO Box 156119 Fort Worth, TX 76155 You can contact an SBA representative at 800-659-2955.