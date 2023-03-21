My father was the first child in his family born in the United States. His father had arrived from Hungary four years earlier and settled in Lorraine, Ohio. By the time his wife arrived in 1909, one of the two children he had left behind in the little town of Gyor (pronounced “dyur” in Hungarian) had died. They had five more children. My dad’s mother died during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1919, and he had to leave school in the eighth grade to help his father on the farm. He was so ashamed of not having finished high school he didn’t tell me until I graduated in 1964.
But don’t imagine my father wasn’t smart or educated. He was both. He read anything he could get
his hands on. Every evening, he sat for hours with the latest book he had gotten from the library
just a few blocks down the street from us in the Houston Heights neighborhood where we lived until I
was six. And in October of 1957, when the Russian Sputnik (the name means “traveling companion”)
passed overhead, he took me out into the front yard of our house in Fairbanks, Texas and watched it fly
toward the east. That’s when he explained Einstein’s theory of gravity to me. That’s what an eighth-
grade dropout who reads can do.
What happens when a high-school graduate, or a college graduate, doesn’t read? They forget what little
they might have learned, and they don’t learn anything more. They don’t know that some, or most, or
all of what they’re being told isn't true. They never realize they’re being conditioned to hate, like
Pavlov’s dog, who was trained to salivate when a bell was rung, and the “facts” they’re being served are in fact lies. If they bothered to read… but they don’t.
At my father’s funeral, several of his friends told me how much they admired my Dad. In particular,
every single one of them told me how intelligent and well-informed he was. Every word that came out
of his mouth revealed the effort he made to find out about the world around him. If you disagreed
with my Dad, you were wrong, because he knew what he was talking about. And this was a man who
had to leave school when he was 15 to work on a farm in Michigan.
I remember the day my father brought home his weekly pay from Sears, where he worked for 30 years.
He spread the five $100 bills across the living room floor, and you could see how proud he was to be able to take such good care of his family. We had a three-bedroom, one-bath house on half an
acre west of Houston, a six-year-old Studebaker, and a new black-and-white TV. He was proud of his
accomplishments. Pretty good for an eighth-grade dropout, I imagine he was thinking.
Today, people think having a degree, or even two or three, means they’re smart and educated.
I personally know several people with master’s degrees who I’m pretty sure haven't read a book in 30
years. Every time they open their mouth, they reveal the depth of their ignorance. They worship the
most ignorant man that ever inhabited the White House, a man who was laughed at when he spoke at
the United Nations.
When Trump says things, his supporters don’t have the slightest idea twhat he says is almost
certainly not true. They think fact-checking is disloyal, although I don’t know if they’re smart
enough to distinguish truth from lies. Proof comes from facts, and they don’t acknowledge facts. To
them, facts are things they agree with, and lies are things that they don’t agree with. To them, as
Rudy Giuliani said, “Truth is not truth.” Everything is just an opinion.
You’ll meet people every day who have opinions. If those opinions are based on facts, you should learn
from then and use them to become a better person and a better citizen. If they’re based on lies, they
will infect your mind and make you look foolish every time you open your mouth.
If you’re not well-informed, find someone who is and ask them what they’ve learned. Listen to your Dad,
or to someone who does bother to research the facts. At least you won’t look stupid, and you might
even look smarter than you actually are.
