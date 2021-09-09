The Burton School District has partnered with the Lisa Project and those interested can view the exhibit today.
The exhibit will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. today at the Summit Collegiate High School Library, 15550 Redwood. The exhibit is free and rated PG-13 due to some mature content. Those interested must be 13 or older to walk through the exhibit.
The Lisa Project is a unique, multi-sensory exhibit allowing the visitor to hear, see and experience the world of chid abuse. Through audio narration from a child’s perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse.
The experience fully immerses each guest into the world these children face on a daily basis. The experience results in a community that's more aware of child abuse and provides positive and helpful steps to protect children and strengthen families. The exhibit is a 10-minute interactive experience.