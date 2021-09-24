The Porterville Breakfast Lions, which just celebrated 60 years of service, will support the sight conservation program it continues to provide for the community with two upcoming fundraising events.
The Breakfast Lions will hold their Pulled Pork Drive-Thru Dinner on October 7 and their annual “Swing For Sight” golf tournament.
Current president Gary Wallace has selected Dr. Ron Marmolejo as sight chairman to help direct the continued sight conservation services. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the effort over the past two years.
Now that local schools have reopened the sight conservation program remains available in the community. Many local talented and generous optometrists and opthalmologists in coordination with the Lions Club continue to offer vision services. Generous donations from local businesses and individuals have helped support the vision program.
The Pulled Pork Drive-Thru Dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. October 7 at the Eagles Lodge parking lot near Henderson and Main. Dinner will include pulled pork, chili beans, cole slaw, barbecue sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a $15 donation. Tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member or by calling 784-8459. Poly Polanec and John Doyle are the chairmen for the event.
The annual “Swing For Sight” golf tournament will be held October 16. Brian Burgdorf and Steve Graybehl are chairmen for the event.
Year-round donations can be made to Porterville Breakfast Lions Club, P.O. Box 772, Porterville 93258.