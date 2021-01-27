The link for the annual Porterville Orange Belt Citrus Judging Contest is now available to be viewed on Youtube.
Those who want to view the contest can go to Youtube and search for the link portervilleorangebeltffacitrusjudgingcontest2021. This year the citrus judging contest was a practice for FFA teams gearing up for their California State Finals Contest at Fresno State.
The annual Don Laux Memorial Citrus Contest that has been held at the Porterville Fairgrounds is sponsored by local citrus growers and representatives of the citrus belt industry.