2022 Porterville Veterans Day Parade Lineup

  1. Porterville Police and CHP

  2. American Legion Post 20 Color Guard

  3. Goshen Mounted Police

  4. Hanford Elks Lodge

  5. Grand Marshal Glen Lilly

  6. American Legion Post 20 Commander Robert Lassotovich

  7. American Legion Post 20 Auxiliary President Holly Chapman

  8. Veterans Day Homecoming Queen and Court

  9. Porterville Panther Band

  10. Porterville High Cheerleaders

  11. Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores

  12. Porterville Councilman Milt Stowe

  13. Porterville Councilwoman Lawana Tate

  14. Porterville Councilman Don Weyhrauch

  15. American Legion Post 20 Riders

15A American Legion Post 785 Riders

16 Tulare County Sheriff's Posse

17 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

18 Sequoia Middle School Band

19 Tulare County Board of Supervisors

20 Porterville Fire Department

21 Steve Shirley Rodgers

22 Steve Shirley Rodgers

23 Girl Scouts Troop 10

24 Central Valley Vietnam Veterans

25 Eagle Mountain Casino

25A Tule River Native American Veterans

26 Tehran Shriners Clown

27 Pioneer Middle School Band

28 Porterville Emblem Club

29 Girl Scout Troop 7039

30 California Cadet 3rd Brigade

31 Porterville Elks Lodge No. 1342

32 Visalia Rockettes Junior Drill Team

33 Dance Horizons

34 Porterville Renegade youth football and cheerleaders

35 Rollin Relics

36 SETCO

37 Bartlett Middle School Band

38 George Marberry

39 Spin Acacdemy

40 Porterville High Alumni

41 Porterville Military Academy

42 Porterville Military Academy

43 Porterville Military Academy

44 Porterville Military Academy

45 Princess LeeLee

46 Strathmore Bulldog Band

47 Porterville Eagles Club

48 Royalistics Car Club

49 Jack Ass Mail Run

50 AmVets 56

51 Summit Collegiate High School Band

52 Monache Boosters

53 Brent Daniel

54 Dawson Daniel

55 Central Coast Convoy

56 Central Coast Convoy

57 Central Coast Convoy

58 Central Coast Convoy

59 Central Coast Convoy

60 Belleview Elementary School Leadership

61 Woodville School Band

62 Happy Honkers

63 Porterville College

64 Porterville Magic Softball

65 RSTLV Truckload Veterans

66 Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana

67 Strathmore High Band

68 Porterville Exchange Club

69 American Legion Post 779 Ed Patino

70 Springville Rodeo Queen Peytan Baeza

71 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

72 Legacy Real Estate

73 Granite Hills High School Band

74 Granite Hills High School Cheerleaders

75 E Clampus Vitus

76 Porterville Angels Baseball

77 Anthony Holt

78 U.S. Forest Service

79 Sensations

80 American Heritage Girls

81 Burton School Board

82 Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band

83 Cal Fire Tulare Unit

84 Porterville Cougar Youth Football

85 Saucelito Elementary School

86 West Putnam Elementary Eagles

87 Springville Rodeo Drill Team

88 Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

89 Kirby Banta

90 Monache Marauder Band

91 Deenie's Dance Workshop

92 John Azevedo

93 Enchanted Dance

94 United Filipino

95 Toys for Tots

96 Topknotch Security

97 Porterville Area Coordination Council

98 Carl Smith Middle School Tiger Band

99 Mike Duron

100 Humana

101 Sierra View Medical Center

102 Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Band

103 Summit Charter Academy Mathew

104 Zion Lutheran Church

105 Crew 180

106 Greg Shelton

107 Gionvannis Pizzeria

 

