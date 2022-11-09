2022 Porterville Veterans Day Parade Lineup
Porterville Police and CHP
American Legion Post 20 Color Guard
Goshen Mounted Police
Hanford Elks Lodge
Grand Marshal Glen Lilly
American Legion Post 20 Commander Robert Lassotovich
American Legion Post 20 Auxiliary President Holly Chapman
Veterans Day Homecoming Queen and Court
Porterville Panther Band
Porterville High Cheerleaders
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores
Porterville Councilman Milt Stowe
Porterville Councilwoman Lawana Tate
Porterville Councilman Don Weyhrauch
American Legion Post 20 Riders
15A American Legion Post 785 Riders
16 Tulare County Sheriff's Posse
17 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux
18 Sequoia Middle School Band
19 Tulare County Board of Supervisors
20 Porterville Fire Department
21 Steve Shirley Rodgers
23 Girl Scouts Troop 10
24 Central Valley Vietnam Veterans
25 Eagle Mountain Casino
25A Tule River Native American Veterans
26 Tehran Shriners Clown
27 Pioneer Middle School Band
28 Porterville Emblem Club
29 Girl Scout Troop 7039
30 California Cadet 3rd Brigade
31 Porterville Elks Lodge No. 1342
32 Visalia Rockettes Junior Drill Team
33 Dance Horizons
34 Porterville Renegade youth football and cheerleaders
35 Rollin Relics
36 SETCO
37 Bartlett Middle School Band
38 George Marberry
39 Spin Acacdemy
40 Porterville High Alumni
41 Porterville Military Academy
42 Porterville Military Academy
43 Porterville Military Academy
44 Porterville Military Academy
45 Princess LeeLee
46 Strathmore Bulldog Band
47 Porterville Eagles Club
48 Royalistics Car Club
49 Jack Ass Mail Run
50 AmVets 56
51 Summit Collegiate High School Band
52 Monache Boosters
53 Brent Daniel
54 Dawson Daniel
55 Central Coast Convoy
56 Central Coast Convoy
57 Central Coast Convoy
58 Central Coast Convoy
59 Central Coast Convoy
60 Belleview Elementary School Leadership
61 Woodville School Band
62 Happy Honkers
63 Porterville College
64 Porterville Magic Softball
65 RSTLV Truckload Veterans
66 Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana
67 Strathmore High Band
68 Porterville Exchange Club
69 American Legion Post 779 Ed Patino
70 Springville Rodeo Queen Peytan Baeza
71 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
72 Legacy Real Estate
73 Granite Hills High School Band
74 Granite Hills High School Cheerleaders
75 E Clampus Vitus
76 Porterville Angels Baseball
77 Anthony Holt
78 U.S. Forest Service
79 Sensations
80 American Heritage Girls
81 Burton School Board
82 Burton Middle School Bulldog Marching Band
83 Cal Fire Tulare Unit
84 Porterville Cougar Youth Football
85 Saucelito Elementary School
86 West Putnam Elementary Eagles
87 Springville Rodeo Drill Team
88 Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
89 Kirby Banta
90 Monache Marauder Band
91 Deenie's Dance Workshop
92 John Azevedo
93 Enchanted Dance
94 United Filipino
95 Toys for Tots
96 Topknotch Security
97 Porterville Area Coordination Council
98 Carl Smith Middle School Tiger Band
99 Mike Duron
100 Humana
101 Sierra View Medical Center
102 Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Band
103 Summit Charter Academy Mathew
104 Zion Lutheran Church
105 Crew 180
106 Greg Shelton
107 Gionvannis Pizzeria