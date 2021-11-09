The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved what District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend referred to as the “Community Coalition Map' at its meeting on Tuesday.
The map, a final version of the Verduzco map, was the map that was approved that will determine Tulare County's five supervisorial districts over the next 10 years. The original version of the map was drawn by Jose Verduzco, who was a member of the Tulare County Redistricting Commission.
His map was one of four maps that was originally recommended to the board by the commission. Verduzco represented District 4.
The board will officially adopt the map in an ordinance at its meeting on November 16. The map will then be submitted to the state on December 7.
The map will go into effect beginning with the June 2022 primary election. Districts 4 and 5 will be up for election. Townsend is running for reelection in District 5. Eddie Valero represents District 4.
But while Townsend referred to as the “community coalition map,” not all those agreed as longtime Porterville community leader Virginia Gurrola was among those who said the voices of a large portion of the county was “discounted.”
Gurrola was part of the Tulare County Equitable Coalition that developed the equity coalition map. That map was among four maps that was originally recommended to the board by the redistricting commission.
The others were the Verduzco map, the Wells map drawn by Korey Wells of Springville, and the Kindschuh map, drawn by Steve Kindschuh of Visalia.
The Verduzco map divides foothill-mountain communities into two districts, District 4 and District 5. Foothill-mountain communities are now divided into three districts.
One of the original proposals was to place all foothill-mountain communities into one “mega-mountain” district in District 5 from the north county line to the south county line. But the consensus was for foothill-mountain communities to be placed in two districts.
The Verduzco map also doesn't split the cities of Tulare and Porterville as they will both stay in one district. All of Porterville will remain in District 5.
All of the Tule River Tribal lands will stay in District 5 as well, including where the new Eagle Mountain Casino is being built.
And the map maintains the Highway 65 corridor as it keeps Terra Bella and Ducor with Porterville in District 5.
The equity coalition map moved Terra Bella and Ducor into District 2 in an effort to place all unincorporated communities together. The coalition behind the map stated that would provide those unincorporated communities with better representation.
The equity coalition map also placed Tulare in two district as the coalition behind the map also said that would create more fair representation. But at its meeting last week, the board eliminated the equity coalition map and a revised version of the map.
At last week's meeting the board approved five maps to be considered consisting of versions of the Verduzco, Wells and Kindschuh maps.
The biggest problem with the original Wells map was it didn't meet one of the criteria which was creating 55 percent Hispanic representation in three districts. County staff brought back a version of the Wells map that met that threshold.
And Wells also presented another version of his map that met that threshold on Tuesday. “I actually really like this map,” Wells said.
The board agreed as in a motion it decided on the final version of the map Wells came up with as one of three maps it would consider, the others being versions of the Verduzco and Kindschuh maps. The motion passed 5-0 as Townsend, Valero, chairperson Amy Shuklian, Larry Micari and Pete Vander Poel all approved.
The board eventually unanimously approved the Verduzco map as the final map it selected with some adjustments. Townsend said the final three maps were really morphed into the final Verduzco map that was approved.
While Gurrola noted the Dolores Huerta Foundation was involved in the development of the equity coalition map, she disputed the claims the map was politically motivated.
“I don't want to be political ever,” she said. “It wasn't about politics. This is about the lives of people who live in Tulare County. This isn't a Latin power grab as has been said.”
Gurrola said the voices of many in unincorporated communities who expressed support for the equity coalition map were “discounted.” “That's all they wanted was for that,” said Gurrola about their vocies being heard.
Gurrola added she's a fourth generation Tulare County resident. “I'm not an outsider,” she said.
She also addressed the map creating a possible situation in which Micari could have had to run against Townsend and Vander Poel could have had to run against Shuklian.
“I didn't even know some of you would have to run against each other,” said Gurrola about when the map was developed. But she added, “That's the way things work.”
Colijia Feliz also said the board “disregarded all the voices” who supported the equity coalition map.
Jesus Garcia, who drew the equity coalition map stated board will go down as one that didn't embrace change saying it was making the choice as being “the last not to move to the future” and “will be forgotten” and irrelevant.
“You can be the end of the old California or the beginning of the new California,” Garcia added.
But there were those again who were in favor of a version on the Wells map as Tulare County Farm Bureau executive director Tricia Stever Blattler again stated the organization's position in support of a version of the Wells map.
Two Hispanics who live in District 5 also expressed support for some version of the Wells map, Yolanda Bocanegra of Terra Bella and Springville's Jorge Fernandez.
Bocanegra said as a Terra Bella resident she wanted Terra Bell and Ducor to remain with Porterville in District 5. “I think Korey hit the mark when he drew the lines,” she said.
And Shuklian addressed the concerns of the equity map coalition, saying she believed the final map addresses their concerns, noting it does have three districts with at least 55 percent Hispanic representation.