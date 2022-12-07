Lindsay’s Aria Health Center receives grant
Seeking community service volunteer
BY CHARLES WHISNAND
Cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Aria Community Health Center in Lindsay has received a grant from the American Heart Association’s HeartCorps program that will be used for community service.
Aria is seeking to add one service-oriented member as part of the American Heart Association’s HeartCorps program that launched earlier this year.
Twenty-six states throughout the country are participating in the program, a joint venture between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control. The program will provide for the following:
- Help meet public health needs of local communities by providing needed capacity and support in state and local public health settings and advancing more equitable health outcomes for communities who are currently or historically underserved.
- Provide pathways to good quality public health-related careers by providing exposure through onsite experience and training with a focus on recruiting AmeriCorps members who reflect the communities in which they will serve.
“We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association to connect our residents to more resources around healthy lifestyles and heart health and provide an opportunity for an individual to gain experience supporting community health and education,” said Tiffany Arvizu, SMBP & Health Education Program Manager at Aria Community Health Center.
The American Heart Association began its own Public Health AmeriCorps program, HeartCorps, designed for those interested in driving health equity in rural America. Across the country, 100 service members are being sought for 2022-23. Applicants must be 21 years old and will receive the following for their 1700 hours of service:
A living stipend of $25,500 (pre-tax); Healthcare benefits and a childcare subsidy if eligible; A $6,495 educational award (pre-tax); 200-plus hours of professional development; Direct access to job opportunities upon successful completion of program
Interested applicants should complete the general application for HeartCorps service members or email their resume to HeartCorps@heart.org. All accepted applicants must successfully pass a national criminal background check to become HeartCorps service members.
“The health challenges in many rural communities are acute, but there are so many organizations and individuals committed to changing that. We’re excited for this program to help support those efforts,” said Tim Nikolai, Senior Rural Health Director at the American Heart Association.
Under-resourced communities and people who live in rural areas face the highest death rates due to high blood pressure. These areas also face health care professional shortages, including public health care workers, negatively impacting people’s access to quality care.
Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure, and many don’t know they have it. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a silent killer that causes unnecessary and inequitable disease, disability, and death, robbing people of precious time with loved ones. It can cause heart attacks, heart failure, stroke and other devastating conditions.
Learn more about HeartCorps at