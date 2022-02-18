The Lindsay Wellness Center will hosting a Job/Career Expo on Friday, March 11.
The event will be held outside on the Aquatic Center pool deck with plenty of room for social distancing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 860 N. Sequoia Ave.
Local business and organizations are invited to participate by providing a booth with resource information. Participants will have a chance to meet with job seekers, local students and community members of all ages. A quiet space is also available inside the Wellness Center for those who would like to conduct interviews.
The goal is to help students and community members to connect with local businesses and organizations to discov new employment, internships and volunteer opportunities.
Set up time will be from 9-10 a.m. There's no cost to participate and refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants should bring their own table, chair and canopy.
Participants are also asked to donate a drawing prize that will be given out to local students and community members who participate throughout the day.
As of Thursday, 21 businesses and organizations have signed up for the event.
For booth registration go to this link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3jwX3skKtVFMxvgZi96iC4gseqv1qALAiMNNAx0y-Eyj5qQ/viewform?usp=sf_link