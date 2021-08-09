It looks like the City of Lindsay is finally going to take action that many other cities have taken by reducing the number of watering days for its residents to two days a week.
The council will consider the action at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay City Hall.
The City of Porterville has had an ordinance for some time now that allows residences to water just two days a week during the summer and fall.
And beginning on December 1 of each year the City of Porterville ordinance allows residents to water just one day a week.
Several years after enacting a policy that allows residents to water three days a week year-round the the Lindsay City Council will now look at reducing that number to two days a week year-round.
The City of Lindsay is now in phase III of its water conservation which it refers to as strict enforcement. The city implemented phase III in which residents are allowed to water three days a week in June 2016.r r
The council will now consider on Tuesday entering phase IV which it refers to as emergency water conservation. The city staff report stated the drought and dropping water levels in groundwater well locations led to the proposal to enter phase IV.
Under phase IV watering would be reduced to two days a week. Even addresses would be allowed to water on Saturday’s and Tuesday’s and odd addresses would be allowed to water on Sundays and Wednesdays. No watering would be allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
On days when water is allowed watering would only be allowed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Fines could be issued in phase IV after one written warning. The first fine for violation is $50, the second fine is $100 and every subsequent fine after that is $250 within a 12-month period.
“Lindsay residents have for the most part been doing a good job of water conservation,” the city staff report stated.
The city estimated revenue from water use to be nearly $1.3 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The city estimates going to phase IV would reduce that revenue by $76,650 to $102,000.
Lindsay had yet to reach irs last stage of water conservation, phase V, which it refers to as extreme water crisis. If Lindsay ever reached that stage no outdoor watering would be allowed until it was determined phase V could be lifted.