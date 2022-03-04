Ivan Campos Hernandez, a seventh grade student at Lindsay's Washington Elementary School, placed third in the Tulare County Spelling Bee that was held on Tuesday at Visalia's Valley Strong Ballpark.

The competition co-hosted by the Visalia Times Delta/Tulare Advance-Register and the Tulare County Department of Education lasted 22 rounds. Bryce Melgar, a seventh grader at Visalia's Ridgeview Middle School, was the winner. The winning word was neolithic.

Yong Lee, an eighth grader at Visalia's Sycamore Valley Academy, placed second.

 

