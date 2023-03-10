In light of the recently approved Lindsay Kiwanis Paw Park project, the Lindsay City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss modifying their park rules within the city's municipal code to allow for pets at the city parks.
As it stands, Lindsay's municipal code doesn't allow for any pets to be in the city parks. The public hearing would address modifying the municipal code to allow for pets to be permitted in the Paw Park and other city parks. If a dog would be present outside of the Paw Park it must be leashed.
The hearing for this matter is open to the public, and the public is encouraged to go and give the council input.
With a short agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the only other matter scheduled for discussion amongst the council is an update on Lindsay Elevate LLC.
A handful of presentations will be given including the issuance of two proclamations. The first proclamation will honor the Lindsay Cardinals women's basketball team for winning the Division VI Valley title, and the second proclamation will honor Self-Help Enterprises.
The council will meet Araceli Mejia, the city's new assistant city planner, and an Oath of Office will be administered for volunteer firefighter Maria Sandoval.
This regular meeting of the Lindsay City Council is scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. It can be attended in person or via Zoom.