The Lindsay Unified School District is one of 10 school districts in the country receiving $10,000 in in-kind printing services from FedEx.
The service is being provided through an alliance with Future Ready Schools, an equity-focused initiative to transform teaching and learning.
With challenges due to the COVID pandemic, the service is designed to ensure students and staff have access to supplies so student learning can continue and learning disparities can be reduced.
Lindsay Schools will be able to select the FedEx Office products and services their students and teachers need most, such as printing more COVID signage, informational packets for parents about the return to the classroom, workbooks for students as well as motivational signage.
Other schools selected were: Prince George’s CountyUpper Marlboro, MD ; MLK, Jr. Arts AcademyDallas, TX; Rowland Unified School DistrictRowland, CA; MiddletownMiddletown, OH; CommunitySioux City, IA; Highline Public SchoolsBurien, WA; MiddletownMiddletown, CT ; Talladega CountyTalladega, AL; Comm. Consolidated ISDElk Grove, IL.