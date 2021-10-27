The City of Lindsay will hold its 11th annual Rib Cook Off from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 6 in dowhtown Lindsay.
The event will feature food, love music, a beer garden, drawings, bounce houses, face painting, and a 50/50 drawing.
A chance to win an 86-inche big screen television will be offered with tickets costing $5 or five tickets for $20.
Cooks and sponsors are wanted for the event. Prizes will be awarded in the Rib Cook Off with a first place cash prize fo $2,500. There will also be cash prizes for second, third and fourth place.
Proceeds will benefit the Lindsay Reserve Officers Santa Night, Healthy Kids and other local organizations.
For more information visit the Lindsay Rib Cookoff Facebook page.