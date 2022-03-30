A treasured, historic facility in the city of Lindsay will receive a much needed makeover.
The city of Lindsay has received a grant of nearly $4.7 million to restore the Lindsay Olive Bowl/Kaku Park. The historic Lindsay Olive Bowl has been the site where thousands of athletes of all ages have competed over the years from Little League to junior college football bowl games.
The City of Lindsay was recently awarded a Clean California Grant from CalTrans of nearly $4.7 million. CalTrans is awarding $300 million in Clean California Grants to municipalities across the state in the competitive grant process. The grants are designed to beautify communities and to promote a healthier lifestyle.
The City of Porterville has also received a $3.61 million Clean California Grant to renovate 1.3 miles of the its Rails To Trails Parkway from Henderson to Walnut Avenues in a project known as the Santa Fe Byway.
The City of Lindsay has received a total of $8.3 million for the Lindsay Olive Bowl restoration project as it also received a grant of $3.6 million in 2018. “We're very excited,” Lindsay City Manager Joe Tanner said.
With the additional Clean California grant the city can now renovate the entire Lindsay Olive Bowl/Kake Park complex along with adding amenities, which will include a skate park and a walking path. “The whole enchilada,” as Tanner put it.
The facility will include one full-sized lighted baseball field and two softball fields. Tanner said the plan is for all three of the fields to be lighted and at least one will be. The ability to light all the fields will depend on the cost as Tanner said the lighting and concrete will be the most costly parts of the project.
But a concrete skate park is needed as the current wooden structure skate park at the Lindsay Community Park continues to see its share of wear and that wooden skate park can only last so long, Tanner said. “It's popular,” he said. “It's used a lot.”
“We considered it a real nice amenity for the city,” added Tanner about the new skate park. Other upgrades to the Olive Bowl/Kaku Park complex will be upgrades to its playground equipment, improved irrigation systems and larger shaded areas with more and bigger trees.
Also proposed are upgraded restrooms and concessions, a storage building, picnic arbors with large shade structures and exercise equipment.
CalTrans stated the Clean California grant will also fund the formation of a new Lindsay Walking Club to promote physical activity.
While the City of Lindsay will be able to go forward with the extensive renovation of the Lindsay Olive Bowl, there's still a chance for those to support to fundraising effort when it comes to how extensive the renovation can eventually be. The City of Lindsay has partnered with the Visalia Rawhide in which proceeds from tickets sold for their May 14 game will go to the Olive Bowl/Kaku Park renovation project. Tickets can be purchased online at the following link: https://vr1.glitnirticketing.com/vrticket/web/logingroup1.php?refresh&fb The password is Cardinals22!
The renovation project will begin in 2023 and should take about a year to complete, although there still could be unknown factors, Tanner said.
“It's not so much the construction,” he said. “It's the unknowns of the supply and equipment.”