The Lindsay Department of Public Safety is establishing its first ever Volunteer Police and Fire Chaplaincy Program.
The department is currently seeking qualified and interested members of the clergy to help both develop and manage the program.
Those wishing to take part must either live, work or worship in Lindsay and must be an ordained or licensed member of the clergy, endorsed for Chaplaincy by a recognized religious denomination. The viable candidates should possess a strong willingness to help others, be available to respond at all hours to situations where a Chaplain’s presence is needed, be a liaison with other religious leaders throughout the community and provide support to not only Police and Fire staff, but the public as well.
The department intends on scheduling a meeting in the near future with those having interest to further discuss the duties and responsibilities of the position. Any questions regarding the program or those wishing to take part are urged to contact Chief Rick Carrillo, rcarrillo@Lindsay.ca.us or (559) 562-2511, extension 7121.