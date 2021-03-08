While the situation concerning COVID-19 in Tulare County is improving, the effects of the pandemic are still be felt now going on year two.
And once again the city of Porterville and other organizers of traditional events every spring are scrambling as far as what they can do with uncertainty still remaining when it comes to large gatherings. In the city of Porterville the guidelines still call for gatherings of no more than 10 people.
Because of the uncertainty at least two popular traditional events in the Orange Belt have been canceled for a second straight year.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services has had to cancel of the community's most popular youth events, KidsFest as it won't be held in 2021. The 89th annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival and Parade set for April 17 has also had to be canceled.
The KidsFest normally held at the Porterville Sports Complex has drawn up to 3,000 people and has offered carnival rides, bounce houses and performers. While rides and games have been designed for ages 2-12, the event has also been designed so entire families could enjoy the festivities. And and admission to the event in advance.
Attractions at the event have included a 100-foot giant slide, teacup ride, jumping dune buggies, spinning wrecking ball, obstacle course, toddler play area and food, craft and information booths.
With the annual Spring Egg Hunt also obviously up in the air, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is planning a city-wide Egg-Stravagant Family Scavenger Hunt. The event will be held on Saturday, April 3, Easter weekend.
“The Bunny is leaving eggs all over the City!” the City Parks and Leisure Service website stated.
Written clues will be given and families who find the most eggs will win a prize. “You'll need a driver, your wits, your feet and your eyes,” the City Parks and Leisure Services website stated.
Cost is $5 per family. Session times are 9 to 11 a.m., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 10 a.m. to noon. A gift pack will be given to every family who signs up. Signups can be done here: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-porterville/catalog
As far as the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival, the cruelty of the times was demonstrated by this year's theme for the festival: “Unmask the Goodness...Let the Sunshine In!”
The Lindsay OBF Foundation will still honor a Orange Blossom Festival Queen and Court as it did last year. The 2021 Queen's Court will be announced on March 24 and the 2021 Queen will be announced on March 31.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is still hoping to hold the annual Kids Fishing Derby at Murry Park after the event was canceled last year. And the event which is normally held in March will obviously have to be postponed if it's held at all.
As far as other events, the Porterville Fair Board still plans to hold the Porterville Fair from May 12 through May 16. And whether or not a a fair is held, there will still be a sale for livestock raised by youth as there was last year.
The Fair Board stated the following on its website: “We are currently planning for the 2021 Porterville Fair along with a plan 'B' if COVID has not released us!”
And decision on other events such as the Porterville Iris Festival, the Jackass Mail Run and Springville Rodeo will obviously have to be made soon.