Editor’s Note: While the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival and Parade scheduled for April 17 has had to be canceled for the second straight year, as was the case last year, the Lindsay Orange Blossom Queen and her court will be named. The Recorder features the attendants who have been named on pages A1 and A2 in today’s edition.
The Lindsay Orange Blossom Queen will be named on March 31.
BRIANA HERNANDEZ
“My name is Briana Hernandez and I go by Bri. I was born on June 3rd, 2003 in Tulare, California, and raised in Lindsay. I have lived here my entire life. I had a normal happy childhood with minimal distractions and obstacles. I feel extremely fortunate for the opportunities that my parents have provided me.
“My family consists of the two most hardworking and loving parents named Norma and Richie Hernandez. I am the only girl and middle child of two brothers. My older brother Richie is a LHS graduate and will be attending Fresno State in the fall of 2021. My younger brother A.J. is an 8th grader at Wilson Middle Dchool. I went to Washington Elementary and now I am currently a senior at Lindsay High School.”
Throughout the last four years at LHS Hernandez served as AVID President, Class Vice President, Block L Vice President, and team captain of the volleyball and basketball teams. She was also a youth basketball coach, volunteered at the concession stand football games and is on track to completing four years of leadership at LHS. Each of these accomplishments has sharpened her leader
ship and communication skills and taught her patience,” Hernandez said.
When asked about how COVID-19 affected her life she said, “I would have never imagined life without sports and clubs until the middle of my junior year when COVID-19 started. My life instantly changed. I went from having a busy daily schedule to not having anything to do. COVID-19 has ruined all the memories I could have had my senior year with my class of 2021. The pandemic has taught me to not take things for granted and to enjoy all the little things in life.”
Hernandez was involved in her community by coaching a youth boys basketball team. She said “It was a fun experience seeing how much energy and how happy the young athletes were. I also enjoyed getting to know them and just learning about their lives. This experience really helped me make the decision on what I want to do as a career.
“After high school I will be attending College of the Sequoias and then transferring to California State University Monterey Bay to study Liberal Studies. I plan on getting my Bachelor’s Degree, Teaching Credential, and a Masters in School Administration. My career goal is to come back to Lindsay and be a 4th grade Learning Facilitator.”
About the people who inspired her the most, Hernandez said, “I was inspired by someone who always motivated me and pushed me to do my best. Whenever I felt discouraged or undetermined, she was always there for me. This person will forever have a special place in my heart and is Mrs. Chelgren, my AVID Teacher for the past four years.
“My hope is to make an impact on several learners in this community as she did to me. I would like to thank her for being so helpful, kind hearted, loving and such an amazing role model. Most importantly I’d like to thank my parents. They always played such an amazing role in my life since the day I was born. Not only were they amazing parents, they were also great coaches and teachers. Growing up my parents were never late to any school functions or sporting events, and always showed up on time ready to cheer me on. They showed me what hard work is, to never give up, and to keep reaching for the stars. Hard work and dedication will get me through the next chapter of my life.”
Hernandez thanked the “wonderful” City of Lindsay and the OBF Committee for letting her be a part of the Orange Blossom Festival.
“I could not describe my emotions the day I found out I was selected to be an OBF Attendant. I felt very happy, shocked, thankful, and excited. I could not believe out of so many wonderful girls I had been selected. I feel fortunate for this opportunity.”
As far as advice for the future Hernandez said, “Don’t be scared, get out there and get involved, let your voices be heard, never give up and most importantly have fun!”
ALEXIS LEON
Alexis Leon (Lexi) is the daughter of Angel and Lorena Leon. She was born in Visalia and raised in Lindsay. Lexi has a younger sister, Gabriela who attends Lindsay High School and an older brother, Chris who’s attending College of the Sequoias.
Alexis started her journey at Washington Elementary and is in the top 1 percent of her class at Lindsay High. She not only plans on receiving her high school diploma in June, but her Associates Degree in Communication from College of the Sequoias in May. After promoting from the eighth grade, Lexi made it her goal to graduate top in her class and felt she could best accomplish this through college courses. Therefore she began taking classes at Porterville College and College of the Sequoias. She will be the first learner in Lindsay to graduate high school with her associates. Lexi says, “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without the support of my family. It’s been a group effort and a true blessing.”
Aside from academics, sports is a big part of Lexi’s life. Throughout high school she was part of the Varsity volleyball, soccer, and swim teams. Overall she says volleyball is her favorite sport of the three. “This sport holds a special place in my heart because my dad not only introduced me to the sport but was also my first coach,” she said. “I will forever be grateful for that because it has been a rollercoaster of tears and smiles.”
By playing sports Lexi says she has learned the true meaning behind what hard work and determination truly means. Moments such as now with COVID-19 which has unfortunately been a struggle for everyone has also taught and brought some light. “My coaches and athletic director have fought hard for Lindsay High’s athletes to have a season. It took many meetings, discussions, and finding alternatives to make the most of the situation. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be playing sports my last year of high school. They taught me that if I never give up and work hard I can accomplish my goals,” she said.
Between sports and her academics Alexis has also participated in several extra curricular activities which have included: Associated Study Body, Future Business Leaders of America, Block L, Cardinal Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (CESPYS), Rotary Club, Leadership, Swim, Soccer, Volleyball, Lindsay Leads, Team Empower, California Scholarship Federation, Turkey Drive, Hospital Guild Fundraiser, and Junior Cardinals Volleyball. What she has been spending most of her focus on this year is the Cardinal Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards. She’s Co-chair of the new sports banquet that will be held. “I am hoping to build the connection within our community. Awards will be given to honor our leaner-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans. I want to help bring our community together through the CESPYS,” she said.
Although still undecided where she will be continuing her education, Lexi plans on going to school for her Bachelors in Communication. She’s also working towards being recruited to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Growing up, The Orange Blossom Festival was my favorite part of the year, and still is today,” she said. “I remember as a little girl going to the pancakes breakfast, the fun run, the coronation, and the parade. Most exciting was seeing the princesses all dressed up. I remember asking my mom during the parade one year who they were and why they were wearing crowns. She answered that they were the princesses because they were great role models of Lindsay. After a lot of hard work and dedication to my school and community I am fortunate to have been recognized myself and want to continue being part of such a humble, hard working community.”
FATIMA LEMUS-IBARRA
Fatima Lemus-ibarra, is the daughter of Kati Ibarra and Jesus Lemus. She was born on August 12, 2003 in Porterville.
Nevertheless, Lindsay has been her home since day one. She grew up in a small trailer where she happily spent 13 birthdays, she said. She said coming from a humble family has taught her many valuable lessons and has made her into the young woman she is today. “Being the oldest daughter in a Mexican household has had its vicissitudes.” she said. “It is certainly not a game for the weak.”
Her family consists of two younger sisters and one older brother: Kimberly, Marisol and Sebastian. She said she can see that her sisters look up to her and mimic everything she does. For this reason, she tries to portray the best version of herself, she said. She said her culture has always been a big part of who she is. She said her parents have taught her “we should never forget where we come from nor lose sight of where we are going.”
Fatima’s family comes from a small rancho in Michoacan, Mexico named Las Tortugas. She has visited there every December since she turned 10. These trips made her realize the sacrifice her parents made when they decided to immigrate to the United States to give her and her siblings an education, she said. For this reason, pursuing a higher education has always been a priority for her, she added.
She’s currently a senior at Lindsay High School. Before Lindsay High School, she attended Jefferson Elementary School from kindergarten to 8th grade. She started high school with no “dream career” so she didn’t put much thought into picking a pathway, she said. She ended up taking an Ag Science class her first year and “as it turns out, she is much more sentimental than she thought,” Fatima said. She said she realized that she didn’t belong in Ag Science when it was time to raise an animal and then sell it.
For her sophomore year, she went a completely different direction and she has been in the Business pathway for the past 3 years.
Since she did not have a definite idea on what career to pursue, she knew business would help her in life regardless, she said. She technically has two pathways because she took Guitar all her 4 years. Instead of picking up colors or a brush for Art class, she found her kind of art in an instrument, she said.
Music has always been a part of her life, even at home, she said. She added her favorite thing to do is to sit down with her dad, sing and play. All these years in Guitar have taught her so much, she said. She has been a part of the Lindsay High School Guitar Honor Group since her sophomore year and has sang at different Lindsay community events, including the OBF Coronation, as well as at Lindsay High School. It gave her confidence in herself she had lacked for years, she said.
Fatima also played volleyball for 3 years and won Most Valuable Player her junior year. She also played JV Soccer for 2 years and Varsity Soccer for 2 more years. Every decision she made in high school, good or bad, has brought her to where she is today and it will take her where she should be, she said.
In addition, she has participated in many community service projects. The most recent one is for Lindsay Local Hospital District. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Hospital District has managed to help the Lindsay community by organizing food drives, free mask distributions, and other services to keep residents safe. It has brought her real joy being able to help her community during these tough times, she said. She has also spent her first year offering her help to the STARS program at Washington Elementary every day after school.
She has performed music for the community, including El Dia de los Muertos at the Lindsay Museum, Christmas concerts at the Lindsay Community Theater and for the Ono City Delegation. She’s also a part of the Migrant Program. Before the pandemic, meetings were held at Washington Elementary and she always participated by helping with supervising children or with any tasks.
Fatima plans to attend Fresno State. She has never been far away from home, so she knows it will be a challenge for her and her family, she said. She will be majoring in Communication Disorders and Sciences. She admits it was tough to decide whether to become a Spanish teacher and share her beloved culture with the future generations or become a speech pathologist and assist those who struggle with speaking or swallowing disorders. She concluded aiding those children who are born with disabilities is the passion that will keep her going through college. She has always had a special empathy and feeling of obligation to help those kids to achieve their own goals and passions, she said.
“It has truly been an honor to be selected as one of the Orange Blossom Festival Attendants,” Fatima said. She would have never imagined being a part of the Queen’s court, she said.
She has participated in the Orange Blossom Parade since as long as she can remember. While she was at Jefferson Elementary, she was always one of the first in line to volunteer to chant her school spirit during the parade. Those moments will definitely stick with her forever, she said.
After many years, she is receiving the honor of being recognized as an attendant, along with other amazing girls, she said. Coming from a family where oranges literally give them their roof, food, and clothes, this experience will always be a part of who she is, she said. Lindsay will always be her hometown no matter where she decides to go, she added. “We always come back to where we were once happy,” she said.
ISABELLE SANCHEZ
Isabelle Sanchez is the daughter of Carlos and Elisa Sanchez. She’s the youngest of three children, and has an older sister Alyssabeth Salas who graduated from Lindsay High School in 2013, who’s now the librarian at Lincoln Learning Community and an older brother, Carlos (Danny) Sanchez who graduated from Lindsay High School in 2015 and has just recently graduated from Fresno State.
Sanchez has been a part of the Lindsay Unified School District her entire life and she says it has been one of the best experiences.
“I attended Washington Learning Community from preschool to 8th grade and I am currently a senior at Lindsay High School. I was able to grow up with people I met at a very young age. Throughout high school, I have been a part of many extracurricular activities including Lindsay Leads, Associated Student Body (ASB), Future Business Leader of America (FBLA), Block L, California Scholarship Federation (CSF), Soccer, and Softball.
“Each one of these activities has taught me to be responsible, respectful, open-minded, and patient as well as gaining leadership and public speaking skills. I have received academic awards and have been a part of the honor roll throughout high school. One of my biggest accomplishments was receiving the Most Valuable Player award for softball my junior year because this showed me that I can be a leader, teammate, or friend whenever needed. I was also allowed to become a part of the COVID Clear Lindsay project back in October 2020. This project was a way to help figure out ways on how to help address the COVID situation.
“One of my biggest accomplishments throughout high school has been being able to take Dual Enrollment classes at College of the Sequoias. This means that I was able to take college-level courses at the same time that I was taking high school courses. This opportunity gave me the chance to show my true academic capability as well as bringing me one step closer to my career goal. As of right now, I am done with one full year of college and I have improved my GPA up as well.”
When asked about this past year and being named an attendant, Sanchez said, “It is sad to say that my junior year was cut short as well as not knowing what tomorrow will bring for senior year, or if I will even have a normal graduation. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have missed out on so many senior activities that I was hoping to finally experience, and making more memories with my friends. Being selected as a member of the court is probably one of the best things that could’ve happened to me, especially during a time like this. I am so grateful and honored that I was even considered to be chosen to take on this role as an attendant.”
As far as Isabelle’s future plans, she said, “Community service was something I took part in often at the Washington and Reagan Learning Communities. I was able to help the learning facilitators set up their classrooms and prepare everything for the beginning of the new school year. This opportunity gave me insight into what truly goes on behind the scenes and how much prep time it takes to be able to create the best learning environment for learners. This helped me figure out what career I would want to pursue.
“My goal is to graduate with my bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies and eventually come back to the Lindsay community and become a learning facilitator for the grades of 4th through 8th. I’m drawn to this age group because, at that time, I always had teachers who were deeply invested in our success and were always there to listen if we had problems. In addition, many learning facilitators were always there for me and pushed me to be my best, almost like a parent figure.
“I hope to be able to do this someday as well because I want to be that person for future learners. One that watches their kids grow, mature, inspire them with new knowledge, mentor them, and be a voice for them when needed. I want to be someone that they feel safe to talk to or be able to confide in when they are not at home.
I want students to feel safe when they walk into my classroom and to make learning fun for them. In order to reach my goal I plan to go to College of the Sequoias for one year after high school to finish my General Education, then transfer to Fresno State to receive my bachelor’s degree and hopefully my master’s degree as well.”
When speaking about her influences Sanchez said, “I would say that the people that have shaped my life most are my parents and grandmother. They have been my biggest support system and have always pushed me to be my best. They have influenced me in the biggest way by just showing me what true love really is and how a loving family should look. My parents have always shown me that hard work does pay off. They never forced me to do something I didn’t want to do, and always believed in my potential and capabilities to choose my own path.
“My grandmother was the person that taught me that everyone deserves a second chance to redeem themselves. She also taught me that everyone deserves to be loved unconditionally no matter who they love. She was the strongest and most hardworking woman that I knew and I am so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to know how great of a person she was. They have also shown me that I am a strong, intelligent, and hard-working woman that can achieve any goal that I put my mind to.”