The process to restore the operation of a long-time Lindsay institution got its green light earlier this month. And what will eventually be processed at the facility will be a far cry from what the city was once always known for processing.
The Lindsay Olive Plant which once processed olives will eventually be used for the cultivation of marijuana. The Lindsay City Council approved a conditional use permit for marijuana to be cultivated at the site at its March 9 meeting. The plans of property owner Eric Hanson to use the site to cultivate marijuana were unveiled at the March 9 meeting.
At the start the plan calls for a 10,000-foot square building at the site to be used for cultivating marijuana. Hanson said the city action was needed to put the plan to use the site for marijuana cultivation into motion. “There is a long wait to get licenses from the state,” said Hanson at the March 9 meeting.
The operation can be expanded in the future. But a state license for the site would cover an operation between 5,000 and 10,000 feet. Another state license would be needed for an operation up to 22,000 feet.
While Hanson noted the operation will be small at the start a report from city of Lindsay staff stated it would eventually employ up to 20 employees per day. Hanson said at first about half the the 10,000 square foot building would be used with plans to eventually expand in the building.
The staff report stated odor from cultivation operations will be controlled through ventilation. Water use is estimated to be less than 3,000 gallons per day when the building will be at full operation.
The city staff report that recommend approval of the permit stated: “The project is an excellent opportunity to diversify the economy in the city. Additionally the project will generate tax revenue that may positively impact the city's police, fire and other government services.”