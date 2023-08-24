The Lindsay Cultural Art Council and Lindsay Art Association are pleased to announce the reopening of the Museum and Gallery.
The Lindsay Museum and Gallery will reopen following its summer hiatus on Friday, September 8, with hours from noon to 4 p.m.
The featured historical display will be Lindsay High School memorabilia, just in time for fall football games and class reunions. Class photos, newsletters, and yearbooks from the 1920’s will supply a slice of life from 100 years ago. More recent items will help all Lindsay alumni walk down memory lane.
The gallery will feature the art of LHS alum Becky Ballew Nava, along with beautiful weaving on gourds by Toni Best. The show will be up by September 8, with an artist’s reception hosted by the Lindsay Art Association on Saturday, September 9, 5-8 p.m. Piano music will be provided by Noah Schotanus. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Stories tied to special artifacts kept in the museum will be shared during the entertainment portion of the annual dinner to be held on Saturday, Sept 30. The theme for the night is “Mysteries at the Museum.”
For more information on the annual dinner and how to attend, as well as other information, visit lindsaymuseumandgallery.org.