The city of Lindsay could again look at having separate police and fire departments.
For a long time now the city's fire and police has operated as one department, the Lindsay Public Department of Safety. That was done a long time ago as a cost saving measure.
But now the department's interim chief, Rob Moore, said he believes it's time for the city to again have separate police and fire departments. Moore will make his presentation calling for separate police and fire departments at the Lindsay City Council meeting at 6 p.m. today.
In the coming months the city could look at what it will take to have separate police and fire departments. As part of the move Moore recommended Lieutenant Nicholas Nave be in charge of the fire department as the battalion chief. Nave was recently recognized by State Senator Melissa Hurtado as District 14's Firefighter of the Year and he will also be recognized at tonight's meeting.
“It is my official recommendation as Interim Chief of the department that Lindsay return to a separate Police and Fire model,” Moore wrote in his report to be presented tonight. “Fire can be staffed with minimal staffing and still achieve the levels of fire coverage needed.”
Moore is proposing a number of volunteer firefighters to form the fire department, stating “the development of a volunteer firefighter program and can be successful.”
He added one way to help fund the department is to offer the department's Rescue Fire Truck for mutual aid outside of the city, which could generate revenue. He added, though, the city would need to “significantly build the volunteer base” in order for a fire department to be esetablished.
He did say the Woodlake District Fire Department was able to generate $400,000 last year by offering its rescue fire truck as mutual aid.
Moore said increased staffing will be needed to have separate police and fire departments. He said his “minimum” recommendation for staffing would be a chief of police/director of public safety; police lieutenant; four sergeants; one detective; 10 police officers; Nave as the battalion chief; one firefighter lieutenant; one fire apparatus engineer; and a number of volunteer firefighters to be determined.
Moore has proposed Nave to shift from being a police lieutenant to battalion chief as Nave is also a police officer. Moore did say the police chief/director of public safety would continue to oversee the fire department until it was determined feasible to completely split fire from police.
“Once the split could be accomplished, a Fire Chief would need to be promoted from within or newly hired,” Moore stated. “Police and Fire services could then function as standalone disciplines and departments, providing a greater and much more efficient service for the citizens of Lindsay. Once the position of Fire Chief was established, the position of Battalion Chief could be eliminated and reclassified to a lesser title, with adjusted job duties at a much-reduced rate of pay.”
More stated four to six volunteer firefighters would be needed a the start of splitting fire and police.
Moore also stated fire dispatching services may be possible at a later date. It would cost $80,000 to use Tulare County Fire Dispatch, but Moore stated that figure could be reduced by the city participating in mutual aid with the county on fire services.
“This is a recommended course of action because Lindsay will receive the same response from County in the event of structure and/or larger fires,” Moore stated. “This will basically be a great force multiplier.”
In transitioning to battalion chief, Moore stated Nave would stay as a police officer in order to investigate arson cases. “Nave has a geat deal of knowledge in firefighting,” Moore stated.
Moore stated over the following months, the department will assess the budget to see what it will take to have separate fire and police departments. He added the department will use existing police officers who have fire training to “supplement fire response” until the city is able to hire the needed volunteer firefighters.
In other business at its January 25 meeting the council decided to go with Virginia Loya, who will operate the VL Friday Night Market. At its meeting tonight the council will consider a minute order authorization to enter an agreement with VIL Friday Night Market. As part of the agreement the city will receive a flat rate of $2,500 for every Friday Night Market that's held.
The council will also consider a resolution establishing a permit fee of $150 to operate a food truck in the city. For months the council has been looking at establishing an ordinance for food trucks to operate in the city, which it didn't have in the past. So the city of Lindsay is now set to proceed with allowing food trucks to operate in the city.