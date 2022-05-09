Just before 9 p.m. Friday, TCSO’s “Tribute 1” plane was flying surveillance over the Lindsay area, when someone on the ground pointed a green laser at the pilot, blinding him momentarily. The pilot directed Deputies from the Porterville Sub Station to the location the laser was coming from and that’s where they found 20-year-old Miguel Ramirez. After further investigation, Deputies found the green laser and arrested Ramirez. Ramirez was booked at the South County Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Joaquin Rodriguez or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.