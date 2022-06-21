Around 7:30 a.m. on 6/19/22, TCSO Deputies were called to the 21600 Block of Ave 242 in Lindsay for an assault. When Deputies arrived, they found 47-year-old Michael Caraballo unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies at the scene identified Michael’s brother, 54-year-old Raul Caraballo Jr. as the suspect. Witnesses told Deputies, the brothers lived together and got into some kind of physical fight when Michael became unconscious. Raul was arrested and is facing homicide charges. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.