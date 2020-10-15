A Lindsay man accused of stealing a tractor has been arrested.
Jaime Navarro, 29, was arrested. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Road 24 and Avenue 156 in Corcoran for a suspicious male walking near an agriculture equipment yard.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man driving a large John Deere tractor on the road and stopped him. The man behind the wheel was identified as Navarro.
Through their investigation, Deputies learned the John Deere Tractor was stolen out of Tulare County. A records check of Navarro revealed he's on parole after being released from custody on multiple felony charges. Navarro was later booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.