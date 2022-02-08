Tulare County District Attorney Ward announced attempted murder charges were filed against Antonio Salas Cisneros, 41, for the alleged shooting of his pregnant wife on Thursday.
Cisneros is charged with premeditated attempted murder, assault with a firearm, injuring a spouse, child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. Each count is a felony.
Numerous charges are enhanced with special allegations the crimes are a serious felony, that great bodily injury was inflicted under circumstances involving domestic violence, and Cisneros personally used a firearm. If convicted of all charges, Cisneros faces life in prison. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in which a future court date would be set.
On Thursday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a shooting at a home in the 20600 block of Road 204 in Lindsay.
Salas is accused of shooting his pregnant wife in the torso while she was holding her 1-year-old son. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released. Her 1-year-old son and unborn child were also unharmed in the incident.