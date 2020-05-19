On Monday afternoon, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call in Lindsay for a sexual assault. When they arrived, the 15-year-old victim told deputies 23-year-old Richard Garcia had forced her to have sex with him.
Garcia was contacted by Detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit and arrested. He was later booked at the South County Detention Facility and is facing charges of rape.
Anyone with further information can contact Detective Will Salinas or Sergeant Jesse Cox of the TCSO Special Victims Unit at 802-9480 or 733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.