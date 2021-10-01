Lindsay Unified School District math learning facilitator Lana Russo-Jimenez will be featured on the first special in the Children First series to be aired at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC Channel 30.
The show is entitled Children First: Amazing Educators. Also featured on the show will be Sophia Mejia-Taylor, a librarian at Woodlake's Castle Rock Elementary School.
Russo-Jimenez teaches at Lindsay's alternative education sites. She once failed match and freely shares with students the report card to show them one bad grade doesn't have to define them.
The Tulare County Office of Education states: “She makes math come alive for her learners who typically struggle with the subject.” Russo-Jimenez incorporates social-emotional learning into her lessons to help learners cope with any anxiety they feel about the subject. She also helps students to find internships at local businesses.
Sunday's special will be hosted by Graciela Moreno and Warren Armstrong and is also available through Channel 30's streaming apps. For more information visit abc30.com/ChildrenFirst.