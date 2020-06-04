Local high school graduation ceremonies were far from traditional this year, however Lindsay High School (LHS) tried to keep their ceremony as close to traditional as possible. On Wednesday morning, LHS kicked off the first of three days in which learners can arrive at the school’s gym and celebrate the completion of their high school career.
Over 200 learners will walk into LHS’ gym to collect their diploma and walk the stage in semi-personal graduation ceremonies where friends and family are invited to join in the celebration and watch their senior turn their tassel.
“This class really had a lot of excellent spirit,” said LHS Assistant Principal Kenneth Spencer. “Athletics, which isn’t everything, was great. We had some great success and they bound together and won that Bell Game and went deep into the playoffs for football. We had some really good success in other athletic areas too. They were just a really resilient class with a lot spirit.”
On Wednesday, LHS staff were dressed in their own university graduation gowns, complete with protective face masks, and cheered as learners began to arrive. One-by-one they made their way into the gym, in roughly five to ten minute intervals.
Once inside the gym, each graduating learner was handed an envelope and graduation program, before walking to a banner with all of the graduates signatures on it. They were allowed to stop and taking as many photos as they liked in front of the banner, before rounding the last table corner and grabbing their diploma.
With their diploma in hand, each learner was asked to walk onto the stage and stop in the center. As their name was called, family members snapped photos, before the graduate was asked to turn their tassel, signifying their official graduation from LHS.
“They’ve had some bumps in the road with how things turned out, but I would say to them, they just need to make sure that they stay on the path to success and they remember their life-long learning lessons,” said Spencer. “We teach our learners how to be successful in life, and that has to do with hard work and resiliency and a whole slew of things. But if they remember those, included with their academics, then they will be successful.”