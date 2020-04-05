Two public employees at the Tulare County Human Services branch in Lindsay at 900 Sequoia Avenue were diagnosed tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The employees began to show signs and notified supervisors. Protocol was followed to have the employees tested and quarantined pending results.
The County has instructed all employees at this branch during this time they shouldn't go to work if they show any symptoms of illness.
The Lindsay location was closed to be cleaned and all county workers who have been in contact with other workers at the office have been notified. Public access to that office had been by appointment only since March.
It's not unexpected to have employees become ill as the novel coronavirus continues spreading throughout the community, the county stated. The county stated it has protocols in place to address this and similar situations involving employees who become ill. These protocols include: asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, reporting any symptoms that develop during working hours, asking non-essential employees to work from home and maintaining sufficient social distancing in the workplace..
The Lindsay office will be closed through at least this week. Those who need services from this office should call 1-800-540-6880.