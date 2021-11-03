A Lindsay grandmother has sued her son, his wife and Tulare County, claiming neglect concerning her newborn grandson, who has permanent brain damage, the Exeter Sun-Gazette has reported.
Patrizia Sanchez filed the civil lawsuit in March 2021. She filed the lawsuit a year after she said she gave a report of child abuse and neglect to Tulare County Child Welfare Services. She said the department mishandled the report and didn't act to prevent her grandchild's permanent disability. Three county employees are also named in the suit.
The suit refers to Sanchez's son, John Gonzalez and wife, Jacqueline Navarro, as not believing in modern medicine and specifically her son's beliefs as far how the child should be fed, which led to malnourishment of the child. The lawsuit states Sanchez's grandson was born on September 7, 2019. In the lawsuit, Sanchez is listed as the child's Guardian ad Litem herein.
“Ms. Sanchez became very concerned about (the child's) development and apparent malnourishment during the first month of his life,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit said due to other concerns concerning how the child was cared for, “as a result reports were made to TULARE COUNTY CWS regarding (the child's) poor health and well-being and lack of development and poor nutrition.”
The lawsuit states a county CWS work visited the mother at her residence on October 10, 2019 and conducted an investigation. The lawsuit states the social worker was also accompanied by a registered nurse. The lawsuit stated they “determined him to be severely malnourished.”
The lawsuit states the parents of Sanchez's grandson were placed on a safety plan to include participation in voluntary services by county CWS which required them to take the child to a primary care doctor for regular visits and to report to a case worker. The lawsuit stated the safety plan lasted for about three months.
The lawsuit states the child's health improved during the participation in the safety plan. “However it severely declined after the safety plan and voluntary services ended,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states numerous child abuse/neglect reports were made to county CWS and the Lindsay Police Department. “TULARE COUNTY CWS did not follow up on these continuing reports regarding (the child's) health,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states on March 7, 2020, Sanchez called county CWS to report the malnourishment and neglect. The call was never documented by county CWS, the lawsuit claims.
On March 9, 2020, Sanchez again called county CWS and the lawsuit stated this call resulted in a child abuse referral but wasn't investigated until August 25, 2020.
Because her calls went unanswered and uninvestigated, the lawsuit states Sanchez again called the Lindsay Police Department. The lawsuit stated Sanchez also continued to file numerous child abuse/neglect reports with county CWS. “TULARE COUNTY CWS did nothing about these reports and did not conduct any further investigation despite being legally mandated to do so,” the lawsuit states.
From March 1 to August 1, 2020, the child's health deteriorated, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit also stated many family and friends also complained to county CWS.
The lawsuit states on August 1, 2020 the child's parents went on a vacation with him to Costa Mesa and when trying to wake him up he was found unresponsive. The lawsuit stated it was eventually determined the child had profound brain damage attributed to his diet and lack of nutrition.
The child was placed on life support and wasn't responsive. He was taken off of life support and it was believed he would die, but he didn't die.
The child was taken into custody of Orange County Child Protective Services, the lawsuit states. Felony child endangerment charges were filed against Gonzalez and Navarro by the Orange County District Attorney.
The lawsuit states the child was eventually placed into the custody of Sanchez by the Orange County Superior Court.
The lawsuit states Sanchez received a call from Tulare County CWS on August 25. The lawsuit states the report Sanchez was filed on March 9 was assigned but wasn't investigated and then reassigned.
The lawsuit claims Tulare County CWS stated the reassignment was an attempt to “clean up” and resolve the neglected investigation. The lawsuit essentially states “severe neglect” was determined as defined by Penal Code Section 11165.2 (a) and since severe neglect was determined Tulare County CWS didn't follow protocol by not investigating the case.
TULARE COUNTY had a mandatory duty to investigate whether or not the child was endangered,” the lawsuit states. “TULARE COUNTY CWS’ failure to perform mandatory duties which would have prevented (the child's) harm and was a substantial legal cause of his permanent injury,” the lawsuit states.
Gonzalez and Navarro have pleaded not guilty. They were released on bail on Sept. 8, 2020. A jury trial is set for Feb. 1, 2022.
Through County Counsel, Tulare County CWS stated it acted appropriately in the case, stating its actions were “reasonable in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Tulare County Counsel stated the mandatory duty to investigate couldn't have been done sooner due to the state of emergency that was declared by local, state and federal governments.
“At all times relevant to this litigation, the defendants acted in good faith, without malice, and under the apparent authority of an enactment,” County Counsel stated.
A hearing in the case as far as how to proceed is scheduled in January and a hearing to set a trial date could be held as soon as this spring.