During Tuesday night's regular meeting of the Lindsay City Council, a bulk of the Council's discussion centered around the reopening of the Friday Night Market.
Ultimately, the Council unanimously agreed to allow the market to reopen with modifications in place. The first night back for Lindsay's Friday Night Market will be July 3.
After only having one market this season before the pandemic hit, Jimora Enterprises, the company contracted through the city to run the market, stated it's eager to get their vendors back to serving the community on Friday nights in the streets of downtown Lindsay.
Susanna Jimora, one of the representatives for Jimora Enterprises, addressed the Council on Tuesday evening during public comment, before the Council began their own discussion about the Friday Night Market.
Jimora thanked the Council for its support and for putting the market on the calendar for discussion. She said Jimora Enterprises is ready to open the market back up to the community, but have some modifications to market operations. Jimora said she misses the city and the market isn't only important to her, but also to the residents of Lindsay. She stated she has a plan of action she's ready to implement once the market reopens.
When the discussion was brought to the Council, it was clear that Council agreed they should proceed with reopening the event, but that the Council had some questions and concerns about how the market would operate.
Jimora's proposed plan of action to help keep the public safe while at the market includes no musical groups or DJ's, a reduced number of vendors, signs posted that remind patrons to keep social distancing in place, and encouraging visitors to wear masks at all times. The plan also includes a security team who will be at the market reminding people to keep a safe social distance.
Lindsay Mayor Pamela Kimball shared her concerns about social distancing at the market. City Manager Joseph Tanner explained the security on-site will encourage safe distances between patrons. Jimora added her security team is generally between six and eight guards and more guards can be provided if necessary. She also stated there will be masks available to the public at the market office.
Vice Mayor Laura Cortes questioned Jimora about loud music at vendor booths, and if the music at the booths will be regulated. Jimora stated music will be allowed at vendor booths, but will be for personal use only and shouldn't be “blasting in the streets.” She stated this may change to no music in the future, if the loud music is persistent.
Cortes followed her question about music with a question about whether the beer garden would be open or not. Jimora answered by stating she may limit the beer gardens to only one per market, but she needs to go to the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) for alcohol permits.
Council member Yolanda Flores asked Jimora if food vendors will be permitted to have condiment bars at their booths. Jimora said no open condiment bars will be allowed, but food vendors will be able to serve condiments to customers upon request.
Tanner explained the city has capped the expected revenue from the market at a maximum of $2,000 per market night, but that this number will fluctuate based on the number of vendors present at each market. He stated Jimora Enterprises won't be sharing any market revenue with the city for the months of June and July (per agreement with the city), and rental fees for city equipment will also be waved for these months.
Kimball turned her questions to Tanner in regards to costs that will be incurred by the city during the June and July markets. Tanner answered and said there won't be any major costs incurred by the city during June or July for the market. The only costs that may be incurred by the city could be for staff time, patrol by police officers and the loss of rental fees for the city equipment that's normally used during the market. Jimora stated police officers don't normally patrol the market, to which Flores responded that the officers patrol around the market area and not inside the actual market.