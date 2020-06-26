The Lindsay Friday Night Market was shut down before it could even re-open.
The market received approval from the Lindsay City Council to re-open during its meeting on Tuesday and Jimora Enterprises which operates the market was set to reopen the market on July 3. But Susana Mora said on Friday she was informed by Tulare County Health and Human Services the market couldn't operate.
She said a plan of action was submitted to the county for the market to operate. But since the market is considered a special event, the county won't approve its operation. “They called us and said 'nope, you're not opening,'” Mora said.
Mora noted swap meets and flea markets in Tulare County have been able to operate and many of the same vendors who go to those marketplaces also set up shop at the Friday night market. “It's just like everybody else,” said Mora about her event being similar to swap meets and flea markets.
“The only difference between us and a swap meet is we are a 'quote and quote' street special event,” she said.
But Mora added she understood the county's decision. “I'm not going to say it's unfair,” she said. “They have their rules and regulations and we will abide by them. When it's people's lives or money I will choose people's lives.”
Mora, though, did say her vendors are hurt by the market not opening. “I care about the vendors,” she said. “I know they need to get back to work. They need to get back with their lives.”
She said all the necessary precautions were being taken for the event including additional hand washing stations, including hand sanitizers for people to use. Mora also said face coverings would have been provided to people who didn't have them.
The market was open for one night in March when it had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mora said vendors told her that opening night was the best they've ever had at the event. “It's disheartening,” she said.
She also admitted “I'm really bummed about it and kind of angry,” about not being able to open.
As far as when the market could re-open, Mora said, “At this point we don't know when we'll be able to open.”