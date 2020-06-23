Lindsay’s Friday Night Market has been suspended since March 12, but tonight at the Lindsay City Council meeting, the market is looking for approval to reopen.
Jimora Enterprises (JE), who have been contracted by the city to loorun the market, have included a plan of action as to how they will modify the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, staff from the City of Lindsay met with representatives from JE to discuss what plan of action JE intended to implement to keep the public safe in concurrence with the reopening of the Friday Night Market. The prepared plan of action includes modifications to the space between vendors, crowd control, a 50 percent reduction of vendors and enforcement of social distancing. The city is anticipating the number of people who attend the market will decrease due to the reduction of vendors, but feels the market is an important event for the community. Due to this anticipated decrease in attendance, the city is also anticipating a decrease in revenue from the market.
In addition to a 50 percent reduction of vendors, JE’s plan of action includes barriers in front of vendor spaces to maintain six feet of social distancing, trained guards to implement crowd control, additional hand wash stations and no live music or DJ’s. City staff is recommending the Council approve the reopening of the Friday Night Market with the implementation of the modifications proposed by JE. The staff report on the agenda doesn’t list a date when the market would reopen.
Another item up for Council review tonight is a budget calendar update in regards to the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget. The continuing presence of COVID-19 has caused significant deviations from what was previously anticipated for the city’s budget projections. Sales tax, property tax, hotel tax, permits, Wellness Center memberships, all of which the city is reliant upon for financial stability, will be negatively impacted due to the effects of the pandemic. Without knowing the full effect COVID-19 will have on the city, it’s difficult for city staff to project what a working budget will look like for the next fiscal year, as it’s fast approaching. Tonight, city staff will present the Council with different budget scenarios for review. City staff is also taking steps to potentially mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on the upcoming budget and have requested emergency assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The final item on the Council’s agenda for tonight is the approval of the Tulare County Regional Transit Agency (TCRTA) Joint Powers Agreement (JPA). On April 20, the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG) approved and administered the JPA to all of the Tulare County agencies for their consideration. All member agencies are requested to present the JPA for the creation of the TCRTA, and submit a copy of their resolution to TCAG by July 17. Once action has been taken by each agency, establishment of the TCRTA will begin. The Lindsay City Council will review the JPA and, if approved, will appoint a regular member and an alternate member to represent the City of Lindsay on the TCRTA board.
This meeting is set for tonight, beginning at 6 p.m. It will be available for viewing via webinar only and can be seen at https://www.bigmarker.com/griswold_lasalle/6-23-2020-Lindsay-Council-Meeting