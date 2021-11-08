It’s not unfair to say the Monache football team looked like the No. 3 seed while Exeter looked like the No. 14 seed.
While Monache was seeded No. 14 it dominated in a 25-8 win at No. 3 seed Exeter on Friday in the Central Section Division IV playoffs. Monache advanced to a quarterfinal matchup at No. 6 seed Independence this Friday.
On defense Monache received a strong effort from defensive ends Aaron Hunt, Ashton Tilton and Marc Ceballos who didn’t allow any big plays on the edge. “I was super proud of our defensive ends,” Monache coach Shane Focke said.
Josiah Espinoza also had a huge game with four interceptions. “Our whole defensive backfield played real well,” Focke said, who added defensive backs Tony Castillo and Damien Espinoza played well.
“Damien Espinoza played a real good shut down corner,” Focke said.
Focke also praised the play of Josiah Perez. “Josiah Perez played a solid middle linebacker as usual for us.”
On offense Focke said the offensive line of Dale Johnson, Dagon Allee, Malachi Robles, Jonathan Newsom and Joaquin Avila controlled the game.
“They controlled the game from the first snap,” Focke said.
Monache led 18-0 at halftime on the strength of touchdown runs by David Leyva and Tyler Ishida and two field goals of more than 30 yards by Castillo.
“David Leyva was an absolute workhorse,” Focke said. “I don’t think he was tackled on first contact once all night.”
Late in the game Monache faced fourth and eighth inside the Exeter 20-yard line when Focke passed up the chance to kick another field goal and went for it.
Focke said he figured his team already led by three scores and a field goal would still make a three score game.
A touchdown would make it a four score game and even if Monache didn’t convert it would still have Exeter back up inside its 20. “I felt like it was a win-win for us,” Focke said.
Bryan Hornsby ended up completing a touchdown pass to Mark Cullwel to give the Marauders a 25-0 lead.
Exeter ended up returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion to make it 25-8. But then Tim Duran recovered the inside kick, making an athletic play when he tipped the ball to himself.
Focke said Hornsby set the tone for the offense with his running and passing. “He probably played his best game of the year.”